Minimal Footprint 50 Watt AC/DC Power Supplies

TRACO POWER announces their new TPI 50-AJ series of 50W high-density AC/DC power supplies available in 3.00 x 1.50 x 1.20” open frame packages for a wide-range of industrial & ITE applications where reliability is critical and space is limited.

Features include:

50 watt open frame measuring only 3.00" x 1.50 x 1.20"

Compact and cost-efficient design

Peak power function up to 70 Watts (5 secs)

I/O reinforced isolation 3000 VAC

-40°C to +60°C full-load operation (natural convection)

Operating temperature range: -40°C to +85°C

No load input power <0.3W (acc. ErP directive)

High efficiency up to 93%

Internal EN 55032 class B filter

IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 (Class I & Class II prepared)

3 year product warranty

The TPI 50A-J is designed to meet the need for cost efficient solutions and reduced footprints. 140% peak power enables replacement of units nearly twice it’s size. Higher operational efficiencies and extended convection-cooled operating temperatures make the TPI 50A-J series an ideal solution for demanding space critical applications. High reliability of 1.487 million hours MTBF (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) is supported by TRACO POWER’s 3 year warranty.