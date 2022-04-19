The octoplant Software Solution Sets the Standard for Securing Factory Automation and Optimizing the Connection Between OT and IT

The new software platform helps reduce production downtime and provides optimal protection against data loss through a vendor-independent backup and cyber security strategy.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Auvesy
Apr 19th, 2022

AUVESY-MDT, one of the world's market and technology leaders for data management in highly automated industrial enterprises, is proud to introduce: octoplant, the next level of development of the versiondog and AutoSave solution, currently used at more than 2500 companies, including many of the world’s leading automotive, food, water, life science and mining companies. octoplant is a new data management platform that provides a vendor-independent and comprehensive view of all automation backup processes involving OT and IT. Users are protected against production downtime, data loss and also experience significantly increased cyber security.

Due to constantly growing plant floor complexity, manufacturing companies are being increasingly threatened by production downtimes, which can cost millions in downtime and lost profits. octoplant provides maximum protection against this danger. Consisting of eight function sets, octoplant is tailored to different industrial needs and uses dashboards to display the various statuses of the plant clearly and precisely.

With this software, production managers know where programs and configurations are stored and how up to date they are at the touch of a button. In regard to production data, they are able to take quick and decisive action in the event of system failure or when production comes to a standstill by restarting production and restoring the previous settings. This is not only possible when the shutdown is due to common equipment malfunctions, but also if the plant is the victim of a cyber-attack.

octoplant displays the current and correct status of all machine programming as well as the version history of all changes with detailed visibility into program differences through tabular and graphical reports. This makes it easy to see which changes were made, when and why. With automatic program backups, a previous version can be restored in just a few clicks, saving time, and avoiding product errors. Automatic backups can apply to a single device or the entire plant, even if it consists of several hundred or even several thousand devices and sensors, and hardware and software components.

octoplant is now available as a subscription model at www.auvesy-mdt.com/en/octoplant.

"octoplant is a milestone in the development of digital asset management solutions for industrial companies," explains Dr. Tim Weckerle, Group CEO at AUVESY-MDT. "It is the first product that we have jointly developed and brought onto the market since we merged to form AUVESY-MDT. This solution provides us with the best foundation to further expand our leadership position as a partner for the industry, providing maximum reliability, minimum downtime as well as the highest quality and safety standards.”

"octoplant also stands out because this software has the greatest compatibility in a market comparison, both across manufacturers and devices," explains Stefan Jesse, Group COO at AUVESY-MDT. "Comparable solutions only cover individual machines or partial aspects of a plant, such as PLC, SCADA and HMI or the programming of robotics. This is exactly where octoplant comes into play as it provides the highest transparency on the function and safety status of all plant elements. As the perfect link between OT and IT, octoplant enables companies to advance to a new and forward-looking level in the key areas of business intelligence and cyber security.”

Companies in this article
Auvesy
Octoplant Logo
The octoplant Software Solution Sets the Standard for Securing Factory Automation and Optimizing the Connection Between OT and IT
The new software platform helps reduce production downtime and provides optimal protection against data loss through a vendor-independent backup and cyber security strategy.
Apr 19th, 2022
Image003
Minimal Footprint 50 Watt AC/DC Power Supplies
Apr 19th, 2022
Jmp+new+facility
JMP Opens New Automation and Robotics Production Facility in Northwest Arkansas
Apr 19th, 2022
Bosch Rexroth Amr
Bosch Rexroth AMR Improves Safety and Productivity of Manufacturing Facilities
Can automate material handling applications without additional external infrastructure
Apr 15th, 2022
Tom Weingartner
PROFINET North America Welcomes New Technical Marketing Director
Apr 15th, 2022
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
Sponsored
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
SolaHD's SDU DIN rail AC UPS combines an industry-leading compact design with a wide operating temperature range, enhanced communication, and unique installation options.
Mar 15th, 2022
2020 7055 Polytron Custom Capabilities
Polytron Devices Expands Custom Linear Power Supply Capabilities
Apr 15th, 2022
The new RiPanel online enclosure configuration tool makes it easy for design engineers to individually configure industrial enclosures.
New Rittal RiPanel Online Enclosure Configurator Makes It Easy to Individually Configure Industrial Enclosures
Apr 15th, 2022
Lightweight, aluminum drive units treated with NORD’s nsd tupH surface conversion system provide durable protection against corrosion and harsh cleaning agents.
NORD DRIVESYSTEM’s nsd tupH™ Sealed Surface Conversion System Provides Optimal Protection for Demanding Environments
NORD’s nsd tupH sealed surface treatment is available as an option with a variety of their modular products and provides an easy to clean surface suited for harsh processing and manufacturing environments.
Apr 14th, 2022
Cognex In Sight 2800 Mini Torch
Cognex In-Sight 2800 Combines Deep Learning and Traditional Vision in an Easy-to-Use Package
Automates error detection in minutes—no programming experience required.
Apr 14th, 2022
Conventional retro-reflective photoelectric sensors often detect film-wrapped pallets unreliably. The reason for this is the depolarizing property of the tensioned film. Thanks to its special optics, the new Leuze 36 series retro-reflective photoelectric sensor masters this challenge without problem.
Everything In View
The new 36 sensor series from Leuze detects objects even at large operating ranges. Manufacturers and operators of highly automated systems benefit from the cost-optimized design of these sensors.
Apr 11th, 2022
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
Sponsored
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
SolaHD's SDU DIN rail AC UPS combines an industry-leading compact design with a wide operating temperature range, enhanced communication, and unique installation options.
Mar 15th, 2022
Connect2022 Banner
“AUVESY-MDT Connect 2022” on May 24-25 Will Connect 500 Industry Experts From Around the World
The leading international trade event for automation management and production safety.
Apr 10th, 2022
Mobileequipment
Solutions for Mobile Equipment
Apr 7th, 2022
01 Hms Communication Solutions For Bess
HMS Presents Communication Solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems
HMS Networks is now presenting several communication solutions for the rapidly expanding battery market. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) require communication capabilities to connect to batteries and peripheral components and more.
Apr 7th, 2022
Acme Buck Boost Transformers 5x7
Acme Electric Encapsulated Core General Purpose Transformers and Buck-Boost Transformers from AutomationDirect
Apr 7th, 2022
Linea Ml 8k Multispectral
Teledyne’s New High-Resolution Multispectral Line Scan Camera Extends Defect Detection Beyond the Surface
Teledyne DALSA introduces its Linea ML 8k multispectral CLHS line scan camera for improved defect detectability with a single scan.
Apr 5th, 2022
Profinet Cordset 2
LAPP North America to Showcase Tray Cables, Bushings and More at ATX West
LAPP North America is pleased to announce it will be an exhibitor at ATX West, April 12 to 14, Booth 4454 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
Apr 5th, 2022
Logo Standard
Red Lion Controls Expands Secure Remote Access Offering with Acquisition of MB Connect Line GmbH
Apr 5th, 2022
Rollon New Site Screen For Pr 3x5in 300dpi
Rollon’s New Digital Platform Delivers Fast Product Selection
Apr 5th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Cuk Faulhaber Group Faulhaber Evocortex Autonomous Navigation With Millimeter Precision[49]
Autonomous Navigation—With Millimeter Precision
Apr 4th, 2022
Cuk Faulhaber Group Faulhaber Linear Motors[18]
Small Linear Motor Modules and Axes as Modular System
Faulhaber linear motors play a major role in the Automation of the pharmaceutical industry, laboratories and analysis.
Apr 4th, 2022
New AM3248 stepper motor with 10,000 rpm
Exceptionally High Speed and Dynamics
Apr 4th, 2022
Perceptiv Sentry S2100 Platform
Wireless Asset Monitoring
Regal Rexnord offers the Perceptiv™ Sentry S2100 platform for cost effective wireless vibration and temperature monitoring for industrial powertrain applications.
Apr 1st, 2022
Quabbin Communication Cables 5x7
Cut-to-Length Quabbin Commercial Ethernet and Data Cables from AutomationDirect
Mar 31st, 2022
750 8217 600 000 Controller
New WAGO Controller Provides Straight Forward Wireless Data Distribution
Mar 31st, 2022
I Stock 1127728924 Ay
College Students: Apply by May 30 Deadline to Emerson's 2022 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program
The merit-based awards recognize excellence in study, service, and innovation.
Mar 31st, 2022
Leaders from Beckhoff and OPEX® gathered at MODEX 2022 to finalize the deal to implement the new Infinity™ AS/RS at Beckhoff’s U.S. headquarters. (© OPEX Corporation, 2022)
Beckhoff Launches Warehouse Automation Project for US Headquarters Facility with OPEX
At MODEX 2022, company leaders finalized a deal to implement OPEX Corporation’s new Infinity AS/RS at Beckhoff USA headquarters for highly efficient warehousing and order fulfillment.
Mar 31st, 2022
The industry team gathers at MODEX 2022 (from left): Doug Schuchart, Global Intralogistics Industry Manager; Nathan Hibbs, Material Handling & Intralogistics Business Development Manager; and Gilbert Petersen, Material Handling & Intralogistics Application Specialist. (© Beckhoff, 2022)
Beckhoff Expands Intralogistics Industry Sales and Engineering Team
Automation technology leader increases personnel and industry group activities to help OEMs, integrators and end users succeed in rapidly changing industry.
Mar 29th, 2022
Banner Snap Signal Dxmr90 Industrial Controller Pr
Allied Electronics & Automation Offers Banner Engineering’s Innovative Snap Signal IIoT Solutions, Including the new DXMR90 Industrial Controller
Mar 29th, 2022
Gefran Inclination Sensors 5x7
New Gefran Inclination Sensors from AutomationDirect
Mar 29th, 2022
Nord 100 Frame Motor
Nord Motors Provide Additional Strength, Stability, and Cooling Advantages
Eliminate need for NPT adapters
Mar 28th, 2022