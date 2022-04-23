The Sensor Connection a division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC, has expanded its sensor products by offering our Weld Pad Surface Temperature Thermocouple Probe. Designed for use in industrial applications to measure surface temperature by way of attachment via weld, braze, or clamp. The Weld Pad Surface Temperature Thermocouple Probe is flexible to easily form to the contour of a flat or curved surface. Made in the USA with superior materials, this probe is designed to withstand even the most rigorous operating conditions.

The Weld Pad Surface Temperature Thermocouple Probe is designed to deliver high-performance temperature measurements, reliably and consistently. These temperature sensors are designed for research and development, test labs, manufacturing engineering and motorsports environments. They can be customized for OEM applications as well.