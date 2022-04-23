ASRock Industrial launches a new range of industrial motherboards powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors (Alder Lake-S) with up to 16 cores and 24 threads, supporting the new Intel® 600 Series W680, Q670, and H610 chipsets. Featuring high computing power with performance hybrid architecture and enhanced AI capabilities, rich IOs and expansions for up to quad displays 4K@60Hz, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20 Gbit/s), triple Intel® 2.5 GbE LANs with real-time TSN, multi M.2 Key M, ECC memory, plus TPM 2.0, and wide voltage support. The new series covers comprehensive form factors, including industrial Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards for diverse applications, such as factory automation, kiosks, digital signage, smart cities, medical, and Edge AIoT applications.

12th Gen Intel® Core™ Motherboards for Next-Gen Performance

The newly released motherboards feature 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (Alder Lake-S) with performance hybrid architecture, integrating Performance-cores and Efficient-cores with Intel® Thread Director. The 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors drive up to 1.36x/ 1.35x/ 1.94x times faster in single-thread/ multi-thread/ graphics performance compared to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors according to Intel®. With Intel® UHD Graphics 770 driven by Intel® Xe architecture up to 32 EUs and four DDR4-3200MHz up to 128GB support to enable fast AI inference use cases.

With the new Intel® 600 Series chipsets, the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ motherboards include Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX form factors for diverse Edge AIoT applications. Supporting W680/ Q670/ H610 chipsets, the IMB-X1231/ IMB-1231/ IMB-1230 comes in Mini-ITX with high-rise I/Os and the IMB-X1233-WV/ IMB-1233-WV/ IMB-1232-WV in Mini-ITX with thin I/Os. There are also IMB-X1314/ IMB-1314 Micro-ATX motherboards and the IMB-X1712/ IMB-1712 ATX motherboards designed with W680/ Q670 chipsets.

Enhanced IOs, Expansions, and Leading Features

The 12th Gen Intel® Core™ motherboards feature enhanced IOs, expansions, and features for next-gen Edge AI applications. Key advancements include quad displays 4K@60Hz and one 8K@60Hz support for smooth and high-quality video. Moreover, the triple Intel® 2.5 GbE LANs with TSN real-time computing accelerate data transmission and lower latency (IMB-X1314/ IMB-X1712). There is also USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (Type-C) up to 20 Gbit/s for faster data transmission and higher power delivery up to 100W (IMB-1314/ IMB-X1314/ IMB-1712/ IMB-X1712). Plus dual M.2 Key M with PCIe x4 to expand storage capacity (IMB-1233/ IMB-X1233/ IMB-1231/ IMB-X1231/ IMB-1314/ IMB-X1314) and PCIe Gen4 support for upgraded expansions.

More advanced features include TPM 2.0 onboard to enhance data protection through hardware-based security. It is equipped with MCU NUC121ZC2AE to monitor current and protect the platform plus CMOS auto-clear and control for various fan speed. We also have 12V-28V wide voltage support (IMB-X1233-WV/ IMB-1233-WV/ IMB-1232-WV) for flexibility of inconsistent power input, and support for ECC memory function with the W680 chipsets (IMB-X1231/ IMB-X1233-WV/ IMB-X1314/ IMB-X1712). The 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Motherboards with leading performance and upgraded features for next-gen Edge AIoT applications help us co-create an intelligent world together.



