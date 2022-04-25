Axiomtek—a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to announce the CAPA55R, a high-performance 3.5” embedded SBC powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 & Celeron® processors (code name: Tiger Lake-UP3) with 28W cTDP and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics. The industrial-grade embedded board features triple-display capability through HDMI 1.4, LVDS and DisplayPort++ interfaces, making it well-suited for graphics-intensive applications. This industrial motherboard is designed for operational stability with a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +60°C. The CAPA55R is optimized for various industrial IoT-related applications in the embedded market, such as industrial control, machine vision, self-service terminal, digital signage, and medical imaging.

The feature-rich CAPA55R has two 260-pin SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200. To fully join the IoT world, this 3.5-inch SBC is equipped with one M.2 Key E slot (PCIe x1, USB 2.0 in 22 x 30) for wireless modules, one M.2 Key B (PCIe x1, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0 in 30 x 42 or 30 x 50) slot for cellular network cards such as 4G/LTE/5G modules, and one pin-header SIM connector to expand the SIM socket with the AX93A19 module. Keeping up with the fast transmission of massive data, it also has one M.2 Key M (PCIe x4, 22 x 80) for NvME storage cards. To satisfy the increasing demands of connecting more peripheral devices, the CAPA55R also provides three USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 2.0, one GbE LAN, one 2.5 GbE LAN, two RS-232/422/485, one SATA-600, 8-channel DIO, and one HD audio via the daughter I/O board AX93A22. In addition, the 3.5-inch embedded SBC provides a 12-24 VDC input. It supports Windows® 10 and Linux operation systems.

“The highly integrated CAPA55R is equipped with 11th gen Intel® Core™ CPUs and offers up to 64GB DDR4, 4K HDMI, 2.5 GbE LAN, three M.2 slots, and up to seven USB ports. This compact embedded board is ideally suited to embedded solutions requiring multi-tasking capabilities and full-graphics feature,” said Michelle Mi, a product manager of the Product Planning Division at Axiomtek. “Its reversed onboard CPU is attached on the rear side of the board to aid with heat dissipation and offers flexibility for easy system integration, especially in space constraint enclosure. The CAPA55R was designed to shorten the time to market and reduce development costs.”