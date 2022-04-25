MAXXDRIVE® Industrial Gear Units from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Power High Torque Applications and Stand Up to the Toughest Environments

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS engineered MAXXDRIVE® and MAXXDRIVE XT industrial gear units to be the ideal solution for heavy duty applications. They offer highly configurable, complete solutions that are specifically tailored to application needs with 11 case size options, a wide range of components and add-ons, and the ability to be configured with 2,3, or 4 gear stages. These gear units provide the necessary power in heavy duty applications such as conveyor belt systems, mixers, agitators, crushers, and bucket elevators.

All MAXXDRIVE housings are optimized for strength, rigidity, and high axial and radial load capacities to withstand the tough environments and loads they are often put under during operation. All bearings and sealing surfaces are machined in a single process for quiet operation and reduced wear over time. The MAXXDRIVE XT design is further enhanced with a larger surface area by way of innovative cooling fin geometry. This allows for increased heat dissipation efficiency, maximizing thermal ratings and effectively eliminating the need for auxiliary cooling systems.

The internal gear components of MAXXDRIVES are hard-finished and rated to international standards. All components are produced in-house at NORD manufacturing facilities to ensure the highest level of quality is achieved. MAXXDRIVE units also feature large roller bearings that increase load capacity, reduce friction, and provide a long service life for components.

Not only are MAXXDRIVE’s powerful enough to handle the toughest applications, they are also highly versatile with a wide range of standard configuration options and extensive input, foot, flange, and shaft mounting options, as well as NEMA and IEC adapter compatibility. The MAXXDRIVE XT also offers a symmetrical, mirror-image design that reduces the number of replacement gear units that need to be stocked. Various cooling and heating options provide the drives with flexible temperature management that works to extend lubricant life and efficiency.

MAXXDRIVE units also offer a wide range of options including a fixing element kit, protective cover, torque support, monitoring sensors for temperature, vibration, speed, and oil level, oil heater or cooler, and many others. Additionally, these units can also be outfitted with NORD’s Endurance Package, which adds additional performance and safety features to further protect operators, transported materials, and gear unit components.

MAXXDRIVE industrial gear units have proven adaptability, making them a top performer in Bulk Material Handling, Food & Beverage, Grain, Mining, Steel, and many other demanding industries.