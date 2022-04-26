Adisra InsightView Delivers Advanced Equipment Analytics

The newly launched ADISRA® InsightView™ provides manufacturing equipment operators with the OEE measurements and advanced analytics insights needed to improve efficiency.

Adisra
Apr 26th, 2022
ADISRA announces the availability of ADISRA InsightView, accessible for testing by scheduling a webinar demo at this website link: https://adisra.com/schedule-a-webinar/ . ADISRA InsightView is a cloud-based software platform for securely collecting local or remote machine and process data, consolidating it into easy-to-understand visual information and reports, and therefore providing the insights that users need to improve operational efficiency.

Simplified configuration
Effective and resilient digital transformation calls for platforms like ADISRA InsightView so end users can easily apply their machine and process expertise to developing advanced analytics, without needing to know automation and programming specifics. ADISRA InsightView is configurable using simple drag-and-drop templates, but it can also be customized if necessary. With the proper user credentials, analytics results can be securely visualized on desktop PCs, browsers, tablets, and mobile devices. Reports can be printed, saved, and shared as needed. With ADISRA InsightView, users can illuminate the entire manufacturing lifecycle and improve efficiencies on a machine, a production line, an entire factory, or across many sites.

Standardized frameworks
Overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) is a recognized industry method for quantifying equipment performance. It is based on the availability of production equipment, the performance of that equipment, and the quality of resulting products. ADISRA InsightView provides built-in tools for aggregating real-time and historical data so OEE can be represented into a simple to understand and intelligent dashboard.

Another common metric is known as the “six major losses,” which consist of planned stops, unplanned stops, small stops, slow cycle, production rejects, and startup rejects. Again, ADISRA InsightView provides a concrete and manageable way to categorize these losses, making it easier to see where improvements can achieve the most beneficial impact.

Software-as-a-service model
End users looking to develop advanced analytics are usually experts in their equipment, but perhaps less familiar with complex IT systems. ADISRA InsightView makes analytics easily available to everyone by following a software-as-a-service (SaaS) licensing and delivery model. Users benefit from performing minimal required computing system configuration and fast deployment while receiving the latest updates, all for a small monthly fee.

ADISRA InsightView works with ADISRA SmartView or other HMI/SCADA packages to collect data and transmit the data to the cloud. ADISRA products work together or independently depending on user requirements. 

OEE and advanced analytics are accessible to anyone
The ADISRA InsightView technical and deployment model is architected for ease of use by all types of OEMS and end users. It is an economical way for them to rapidly receive the benefits of adding advanced analytics to any type of equipment or production system.

