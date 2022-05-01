Live and In Person Once More: A Positive Outlook for the SPS 2022

With almost 700 exhibitors registered by the early booking deadline, the booking figures for the SPS 2022 are extremely positive. And according to organizer Mesago Messe Frankfurt, more interested exhibitors are coming forward every day. This is testament to the high level of interest in attending Europe’s leading exhibition for electric automation technology, which will take place in Nuremberg from 08–10 November 2022.

From start-ups to key players, full-range suppliers to specialists, hidden champions to global tech giants, the current registration list for the SPS 2022 already includes many well-known names in the industry: Phoenix Contact, Beckhoff Automation, ABB, B&R, Pepperl+Fuchs, SICK, Lenze, SEW-EURODRIVE, Pilz, Rittal, Microsoft, SAP, KEYENCE and Bosch Rexroth to name just a few. “All participants are very much looking forward to the return of the in-person SPS and another successful exhibition. Our phones have been ringing off the hook and interest in a return to face-to-face interaction with customers at the SPS is extremely high after the two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. It’s very encouraging and we are putting all our energy into the arrangements for November and a successful SPS 2022,” commented Sylke Schulz-Metzner, Vice President SPS.

In addition to the three-day event in Nuremberg, this year’s automation exhibition concept also includes an online component. “The in-person event will certainly be the main focus of the SPS 2022. However, the last two years have shown the value of digital offerings both in the run-up and follow-up to an exhibition: to give a general overview of the industry, for initial discussions, for arranging appointments on site, sharing knowledge, or even finding out about current industry topics,” summarizes Martin Roschkowski, President of Mesago Messe Frankfurt. The organizer thus wants to leverage the advantages of both the real and digital worlds to offer participants the best possible exhibition experience. It also means that those who may not be able or allowed to travel also have an opportunity to connect and interact with the SPS community online.

Stay up to date

You will find the current list of exhibitors at the SPS 2022 under the menu item Exhibitors & products.