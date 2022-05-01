Additional Safety Mats, Edges, and Bumpers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added additional safety mats, edges, and bumpers from ASO Safety Solutions. These safety products protect people and machinery from harm. Mats detect the presence of personnel on horizontal surfaces (usually the floor), edges can be used on any surface, usually near possible crushing or shearing points, and bumpers are used in applications involving vehicles or other moving equipment.

Starting at $170.00, the new ASO safety mats include five additional sizes of the standard black mats with straight or tapered edges, and four new mats in safety yellow.

New safety edges start at $41.00 and include additional 25 x 30mm profile edges with a sealing lip and a new 30 x 70mm profile option. They are available in lengths up to 5 feet.

New safety bumpers start at $226.00 and increase our 60 x 100mm offering to a maximum length of 6 feet; 100 x 200mm profile bumpers, in lengths from 1 to 6 feet, were also added. These bumpers are resistant to vibration and excellent for mobile applications such as industrial vehicles. Mounting rails are included to simplify installation.

All new safety products from ASO Safety Solutions come with a 1-year warranty.