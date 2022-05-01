NEW Visor-Ex® 01 at OTC 2022

Pepperl+Fuchs is excited to introduce the all-new Visor-Ex 01 industrial-grade smart glasses at OTC 2022. This uniquely designed set of smart glasses is combined with a versatile smartphone solution to enable remote collaboration and troubleshooting, digital teamwork, and constant communication in remote workplaces. The Visor-Ex 01 even provides remote workers with intrinsic safety for explosion-hazardous areas in demanding industries such as oil and gas.

Visitors to Pepperl+Fuchs' booth #829 will get a first-hand look at the new head unit, and will even have the opportunity to try it out. Video screens and a communication system will be set up to simulate a real-world work environment where visitors can experience the Visor's many capabilities.

Join us at OTC May 2–5 at booth #829 at the NRG Center in Houston, TX, to learn more about the Visor-Ex 01 and how it works flawlessly in any industrial environment.