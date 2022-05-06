FRABA Group Reports Double-Digit Growth in 2021

The FRABA Group, an internationally recognized leader in motion control sensors for industrial applications has reported 23% growth in revenues in their 2021 fiscal year. Sales were 48 million Euros ($52 million USD), while the staff count grew to 300. “We are very pleased to see strong growth in revenues,” commented Christian Leeser, FRABA’s CEO and majority shareholder. “The challenging logistics situation brought about by the Covid pandemic has impacted all industries, however we have still managed to grow and meet customer demand”.

Several important developments took place in 2021, including the launch of two new business enterprises. CREDEMUS (Latin for “we believe”) is a new enterprise aimed at mid-sized manufacturing companies interested in adopting FRABA’s pioneering digital processing platform for high-complexity/low-volume manufacturing. UBITO (Latin for “everywhere”) is an initiative aimed at developing and promoting Wiegand technology, especially in the exciting new world of the Internet of Things (IoT). The launch of these new initiatives was accompanied by an update to FRABA’s logo, which now features a four-pointed star that symbolizes four guiding principles that have been at the heart of the company’s development since 1993. Final preparations were also made for the opening of a new factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. This facility will complement FRABA’s existing Polish factory by increasing production capacity for large volume items and by helping the company meet growing demand in Asian markets.

2021 also saw the appointment of two new equity partners to FRABA’s leadership team. Andre Rot, a graduate of the Rhineland-Westphalia University of Technology, is a specialist in IT management and been named as the leader for digital transformation at CREDEMUS. Stéphane Walz has a background in sales and marketing and has assumed responsibility for business development in France and Spain. Stéphane holds an Executive Master’s degree in business administration and management from the General Emlyon business school in France.

Leeser concludes: “Our strong performance in 2021 positions us well for further growth. While uncertainty arising from the war in Ukraine and ongoing supply chain issues make it difficult to provide exact forecasts, we remain optimistic. There are exciting developments in many industries, including the Internet of Things and autonomous guided vehicles (AGV). We intend to be ready with innovative products and technologies.”