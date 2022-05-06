Low-Cost Motion Control Offered with CLICK PLUS PLCs from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has released the new CLICK PLC programming software version 3.30, which allows any CLICK PLUS CPU to be configured as a 3-axis PTO/PWM motion controller. 100kHz high-speed inputs and outputs are offered with any DC option slot I/O module placed in slot 0 of the CPU.

With this module, CLICK PLUS PLCs can easily perform velocity moves, homing commands, or interpolated positioning. The easy-to-use configuration GUI built into the software and the three new motion instructions (Velocity Move, Position Move, and Home) make it a cinch to control simple motion applications.

CLICK PLUS PLCs are the next generation of the popular CLICK PLC series, maintaining the simplicity of the original CLICK but with advanced capabilities, including Wi-Fi communication, MQTT support, data logging, and now motion control.

CLICK PLUS CPUs start at $93 with FREE software, high-speed I/O capable option slot modules start at $56, and both come with a two-year warranty.