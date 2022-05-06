New Optris Infrared Temperature Sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new infrared pyrometers from Optris. These pyrometers use

non-contact sensing to determine the surface temperature of an object based on its emitted infrared radiation. They can read the temperature of inaccessible or moving objects without difficulty.

The Optris CS LT series infrared pyrometers are ideally suited for temperature measurement in small and narrow environments. They feature rugged stainless steel construction, a broad measuring range (-50°C to 1030°C [-58°F to 1886°F]), and a rating for use in ambient temperatures up to 80°C (176°F) without the need for additional cooling.

Optris CSmicro series miniature infrared pyrometers can be used in ambient temperatures up to 120°C (248°F); their small size allows them to be installed in tight spaces.

AutomationDirect’s Optris infrared pyrometers are CE marked, RoHS compliant and have a 2-year warranty.

The Optrics CS LT series infrared pyrometers start at $125.00, and the Optrics CS micro series infrared pyrometers start at $250.00