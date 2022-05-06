Motion's 2021 Supplier of the Year Award Winner: Gates

Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, named Gates Corporation “2021 Supplier of the Year.” The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services, as well as earning the highest score in the multi-faceted Supplier Stratification rating system. The presentation took place May 3rd at Motion’s headquarters in Birmingham.

“We value and appreciate the relationship that we have with the Gates team,” stated Motion’s President, Randy Breaux. “Over the past couple of years, we all have faced challenges like never before—with a pandemic, supply chain shortages, workforce issues and now inflation. Together, Motion and Gates continue to exemplify that relationships truly matter.”

Kevin Storer, Motion’s Executive Vice President of U.S. Branch Operations, added, “As the Motion team works to deliver value to our customers and continually earn our place as the premier industrial solutions provider, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers such as Gates.”

“On behalf of all Gates employees, we are truly honored and humbled to receive the 2021 Supplier of the Year Award from Motion,” said Grant Gawronski, Chief Commercial Officer of Gates Corporation. “For over 75 years, Gates and Motion have worked closely together to serve industrial customers with the highest levels of service, quality and innovation. Working through the challenges of the past few years further highlights the strength of this relationship, as well as our optimism for our future combined success.”

Joe Limbaugh, Motion’s Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Operations Support, Marketing and Enterprise Excellence, said, “Suppliers who finished in our Top 50 are the ‘best of the best’ in our industry, and to rank first in this elite group is extremely impressive— especially with our rigorous rating system. We look forward to mutual success with Gates in 2022 and beyond.”



