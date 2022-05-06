Full Visualization Steam Ahead

Equipped with high visualization power, the ETT 1064 and 1264 multi-touch panels from SIGMATEK provide a positive operator experience on any machine–especially with demanding HTML5 visualizations.

A powerful EDGE3 technology processor with four precisely synchronized processor cores (4x 1.6 GHz) enables fluid page construction for (web-) visualization. With 2 GB DDR4 RAM and 8 GB eMMC, sufficient memory is available.

The capacitive multi-touch panels with a 10.1- or 12.1-inch TFT color display in high resolution (1280 x 800 pixels) are as intuitive to use as a smartphone. This improves the user experience – whether using just the fingers, thin gloves or a touch pen.

The ETT widescreen panels are visually appealing in a modern, high-quality design. A black anodized aluminum frame surrounds the IP65-protected glass front and provides robustness.

With 2x Gigabit-Ethernet (10/100/1000), 2x USB 2.0 Type A, 1x USB 2.0 Type Mini-B OTG, 1x microSD card holder (SD 3.0), the ETT 1064 and ETT 1264 have the right connection and support, as do all SIGMATEK panels with processors, OPC UA communication. In addition, the fanless HMIs are equipped with two freely programmable status LEDs on the front.

With current web standards such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript, the user has a high degree of freedom for (web-) visualization design. In the web-based HMI tool LASAL VISUDesigner, preinstalled software packages (HTML5) provide comfort and reduce engineering time. Naturally, classic applications can be easily and flexibly created using the object-oriented toolset with its extensive library.

Dimensions/Weight:

ETT 1064: 264 x 183 x 38 mm (WxHxD) and 1240 g

ETT 1264: 313 x 215 x 44 mm (WxHxD) and 1800 g