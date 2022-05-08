Kollmorgen to Introduce New TMB2G Robot-Ready Frameless Servo Motors at Automate 2022

Kollmorgen will exhibit their next-generation TBM2G series of frameless servo motors at the 2022 Automate Show, June 6 - 9, in Detroit, MI. Kollmorgen will also speak on the topic of Improving Robot Efficiency Through Permanent Magnet Motor Design and Selection at the breakout session on the afternoon of June 8.

The new TBM2G series introduces features that simplify the design of collaborative, surgical, aerospace and defense, and other robots, while delivering optimal performance in a lighter, more compact package. The new motors also complement Kollmorgen’s award-winning TBM and KBM series of frameless motors.

“We’re excited to introduce new servo motors that significantly increase overall performance while reducing size in a wide range of frameless applications,” said Jeff Czarnecki, Vice President, Global Marketing at Kollmorgen. “And we’re particularly excited at the possibilities the TBM2G series opens up for robotics. TBM2G motors are a perfect fit for a new generation of high-performance cobots,” Czarnecki said. “They are truly robot ready.”

Attendees are invited to Booth #4149 for a variety of product exhibits, demos, and solution discussions, including:

Frameless Motor Display: Learn how easy it is to integrate Kollmorgen’s new TBM2G frameless motors into any application that requires a compact, lightweight, and torque-dense solution.

Robotic Gearmotor Demo: Discover how Kollmorgen’s award-winning frameless motor solutions integrate seamlessly with strain wave gears, feedback devices, and servo drives to form a lightweight and compact robotic joint solution.

Please also join our panel discussion on Wednesday, June 8th, 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm. Advances in Motors (part of the Automation Applications & Innovations track) featuring Todd Brewster, Director of Electromagnetic Engineering at Kollmorgen. For a detailed description, visit the Automate Conference Agenda.