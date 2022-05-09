Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Participating in the Farnborough International Air Show as Part of Jobs Ohio Pavilion

Surgere, a leader in supply chain visibility, will be participating in the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow in England, July 18 - 22. The show brings together the world of aerospace to the next generation of leaders with to inspire, engage and recruit the industry’s future workforce.

Surgere is an industry pioneer leveraging IoT technology to revolutionize the supply chain. “Supply Chains worldwide need end to end visibility to enable supply chain resilience, enhance business performance, and promote efficiency to support sustainability goals in our climate challenge,” says Rusty Coleman, Surgere’s Vice President of Digital Transformation. “Participating in Farnborough Surgere will be able to introduce our state-of-the-art supply chain technology to the international aerospace industry. Visibility brings certainty. Surgere’s suite of Asset Identity media, IoT Sensors, and Interius SaaS Software will provide visibility within the global supply chain.”

Surgere has been an active partner with the Ohio Aerospace Institute providing valuable information and presentations to its members and was invited by OAI to participate in Farnborough as a part of the Jobs Ohio pavilion. Other Ohio companies in the pavilion include Nasa – Glenn and the Office of Aerospace and Defense, as well as several manufacturing and supply companies.