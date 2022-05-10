Chatsworth Products Introduces Battery Backup Solutions for Data Center and Edge IT Infrastructure

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is excited to announce the introduction of a new line of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) to provide improved, data-driven rack-level monitoring in data centers and remote sites. In today’s interconnected, “always on” world, CPI’s lithium ion UPS solutions will provide more than twice the life, higher temperature tolerance, longer runtime, and faster recharge when compared to typical lead acid battery solutions. Additional, primary features and benefits of the new product line include:

6-Year Full Warranty —industry-leading coverage for both lithium batteries and UPS electronics.

—industry-leading coverage for both lithium batteries and UPS electronics. Double-Conversion Online —provides protection against blackouts, brownouts, voltage surges and more.

—provides protection against blackouts, brownouts, voltage surges and more. Quick Recharge—it only takes 90 minutes to get back to a 90% charge with a powerful 8 Amp charger.