New I/O interface from LINAK Expands Features and Control Options

The new LINAK I/O actuator is the definition of flexibility. With its range of movement and choice of input control and data output, the I/O actuator offers endless modifications to give you full control of the exact functionalities you need. Input options let you adjust and control the electric actuator, while output data gives invaluable insights into application performance.

”With this new interface our ambition is to push the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to customizing an actuator. We want to give our customers more control over the actuator, so they can build even better products. This new interaction with an actuator will inspire our customers and help them to think outside the box when designing future applications.” Markus Hofmann, Product Manager, SBU TECHLINE®, explains.

Tailor your movement solution

Find exactly the features you need and take control of your linear movement. With I/O from LINAK, you get to take data-driven decisions and utilize data for monitoring, diagnostics, or continuous improvements. The software allows you to customize the actuators providing the exact functionalities required while giving you full control of the linear movement.

“The game-changing flexibility of a universal LINAK I/O interface, bringing innovative actuator ideas to life is simpler and more agile. The comprehensive features of I/O give you the flexibility to configure and test your software settings again and again – without having to request a new prototype each time.”

Melanie Grohnheit, Product Manager, SBU TECHLINE®, explains.

A showroom of advanced features for your application

Take control, configure parameters, and monitor the behavior of the actuator via Actuator Connect™ after installing the configurator on your PC. The configurator allows you to customize the actuators providing the exact functionalities required while giving you full control of their linear movement.

Your choice of actuator: the same quality, different levels

LINAK knows that not every project demands the full range of I/O options. Therefore, you get a choice of three levels of functionality: Basic, Full and Customized.

With I/O Basic, you have all the benefits from IC with the integrated H-bridge. When choosing I/O Full, you can test and learn while exploring all the features of I/O. With I/O Customized, you make your decisions based on your learnings. Here the functionality and design are preconfigured to meet your needs.

If you want access to all features, it is possible to upgrade to the full version directly from the LINAK Actuator Connect™ configurator.

Read more about the I/O actuator and the options that comes with it here.

With the LINAK® I/O™ actuator you get an actuator: