HARTING Press Event at Hannover Messe

After two long years, we are thrilled that HARTING will be back on-site at Hannover Messe! In keeping with the show’s motto for this year—“Let’s Create the Industry of Tomorrow!”—we will highlight our newest products and innovations. All of these technologies fit under HARTING’s guiding theme “Connectivity+”, which describes the bridge between our products and societal and technological megatrends.

We would like to invite you to visit our booth and attend our press conference on May 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM CEST (9:30 AM CST) at the HARTING stand located in Hall 11, Stand C 15.

Philip Harting along with a number of leaders in the Technology Group will showcase our latest industry-changing innovations. At the event, we will unveil a brand new product for the first time ever—the Han-Modular® Domino modules. This latest evolution of the well-established Han-Modular® line will once again transform the industry by offering even more space savings and flexibility.

Following the event we will have a “PressSpeedDate” where you will get the opportunity to ask questions directly to the right contact person at HARTING in a personal conversation.

This event will also be held digitally for those who cannot attend in person.

Please register for either the digital or in person event using this link.

We look forward to seeing you there!