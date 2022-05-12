Seeq Launches Conneqt Global Industry Events

Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, launched Conneqt, the company's expanded global industry conference designed for manufacturing leaders to explore the latest innovations in advanced industrial analytics. From May 2-4, 2022, in Austin, Texas, Conneqt brought together a community of Seeq customers, partners, and experts in a fully immersive experience that provided access to transformative business trends, use cases, and proactive conversations through a series of interactive sessions.

Customer presentations, from organizations including Chevron, Koch Ag & Energy Services, Eli Lilly & Company, Bristol Myers Squibb, Guardian Glass, and others, featured Seeq use cases and best practices for addressing the complex business issues facing the process industries today. Hands-on training sessions, fireside chats with customers, and forward-thinking cloud partner discussions with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure delivered first-hand insights on conquering data and process control challenges across a variety of industries.

Dr. Lisa Graham, Seeq CEO, kicked off the event, highlighting the company’s journey from inception to present day as well as its vision for the future of the product portfolio, which includes continued investments in extensibility, machine learning, and the cloud.

“The goal of Conneqt is to provide an environment for our customers, partners, and other industry leaders to exchange ideas, data-driven insights, and manufacturing expertise that will drive sustainable and scalable business results for their organizations,” says Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq.

During the customer keynote presentation, “Accelerating Business Impact Through Cultural Innovation,” Brent Railey, Manager of Data Science at Chevron Phillips, shared how Seeq fits into the organization’s overall digital transformation strategy and how influencing organizational culture enabled his team to successfully drive adoption of the advanced analytics solution across multiple sites.

“The successful adoption of any digital solution requires analysis of its relationship with the organization’s culture,” says Brent Railey, Manager of Data Science at Chevron Phillips. “By understanding the significant opportunities for improvement that Seeq could uncover and potential change management challenges before deployment, we could proactively address them to accelerate the positive production outcomes we achieved.”

Limited sessions were recorded at Conneqt and will be offered on-demand on the Seeq website.

Seeq customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining, food and beverage, and other process industries. The company has raised over $100M to date from investors including Insight Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Altira Group, Chevron Technology Ventures, and Cisco Investments.

Seeq is available worldwide in the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, through a global partner network of system integrators, which provides training and resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries, and its direct sales organization in North America and Europe.

In addition to cloud and channel partnerships, Seeq connects to an extensive set of data storage platforms from vendors including OSIsoft, Siemens, GE, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, AVEVA, AspenTech, Yokogawa, InfluxDB, Snowflake, and others.