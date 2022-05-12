New Multi-level Terminal Blocks Provide Space Savings & Functionality

WAGO Corporation
May 12th, 2022
Mltb Press Release Image

The range of WAGO’s TOPJOB® S multi-level installation terminals has expanded with the addition of push-button and hybrid variants. This offering allows for fusing or blade-style disconnect, as well as direct ground connection to the DIN rail, all in one terminal block.  These terminals share accessories with the rest of the TOPJOB® S family, and conductor termination is fast and simple thanks to Push-in CAGE CLAMP®.

In addition to the choice between open-tool slot and push button, these terminal blocks are also available as a hybrid solution of the two actuation types, allowing users to choose which is best for field wiring.  Utilized to save space in industrial applications such as the process industry, this product provides various through terminal blocks in the same profile, giving assemblies a clean, seamless look.

WAGO Corporation
