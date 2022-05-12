An End-to-End Solution for Expert Level Post Sales Service & Support

Exosite, LLC, a leading provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, announced the partnership between HMS Networks and Exosite that delivers OEM Equipment Manufacturers and Machine Builders an end-to-end hardware and software solution. OEMs can apply their expertise to configure and deliver Day 1 value to realize insights, actions and instructions necessary for expert-level post-sales service and support.

Traditional approaches to achieving expert-level service typically result from responding to the specific needs of their loudest or most strategic customers (often after the fact) and are resource-intensive, costly, complex, and lack scalability or repeatability. To serve their entire customer base or unlock new business while keeping bottom-line profitability and top-line revenue growth in focus, a technology-based solution is required.

The partnership between Exosite and HMS Networks delivers that technology solution, allowing companies to focus on applying their industry expertise and leverage real-world data from their machines or equipment to create compelling insights, visualization, reports, and automation -- a force multiplier for their service and support teams to deliver better, more profitable and more effective results -- before their customers experience an operational problem.

Exosite’s ExoSense® IoT application, enables users to monitor equipment status and performance, manage user and asset groups, build tailored insights and dashboards and define alerts and notifications. Customized and deployed without the need for a software developer, ExoSense enables customers to see immediate value from the Murano® platform with no coding experience required. Combined with the Ewon Flexy, which provides tremendous flexibility and ease of use, customers are able to bridge data from any major PLC vendor securely into ExoSense. If the asset has a PLC the communications solution is done. No PLC? No problem, Flexy can capture data from sensors directly including 4-20mA sensors, serial devices and most Ethernet-based devices. Some example use cases include remote condition monitoring, waste/water management and preventive maintenance in industrial automation.

Ready to make the connection and learn about how you can deliver exceptional, expert-level post-sales service and support? Join us to see how quickly we can get you up and running by signing up for our upcoming webinar: https://www.hms-networks.com/Exosite-Webinar