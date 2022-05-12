Safety at an Attractive Price

Manufacturers and operating companies of machines and systems can now use new Leuze safety technology for contactless guarding of points of operation at an attractive price: The ELC 100 safety light curtains are suitable for applications with operating ranges of up to six meters and enable guarding with short safety distances.

For a cost-effective machine design

With the new devices, Leuze offers optoelectronic safety technology for a cost-effective machine design. The robust ELC 100 safety light curtains focus on the key features. They can be used in various applications, for example, guarding machine openings where parts are fed in manually. Their high resolutions of 17 and 30 millimeters reliably detect fingers and hands. The protective field extends to the edge of the housing. As a result, the devices can be mounted flush at the boundaries without any dead zones occurring. The cable outlet is specially constructed to enable flexible integration of the devices into the machine design. The cable can be oriented in any direction. The safety light curtains are also optimally designed for access guarding on machines and systems, since the protective fields are up to 1,500 millimeters in length. Thanks to their high shock resistance, the safety light curtains are also suitable for safeguarding points of operation on presses.

Easy to install, with no configuration

The simple mechanical and electrical design enables quick installation of the devices. The supports with swivel function can be easily mounted into the grooves of the ELC 100 safety light curtains. A practical feature is the multi-level alignment display, which can be used to quickly position the devices in the optimum alignment. The bright LEDs are highly visible right from the transmitter. If alignment is not required, for example, with short distances, the costs can be reduced even further with the sliding blocks included in the scope of delivery. Connection via the 4-pin cable is also particularly easy. No configuration is required.

The design of the ELC 100 safety light curtains ensures reliable operation. The housings are made entirely of metal. The raised side walls protect the front screen. Thanks to intelligent beam evaluation with object tracking, the devices operate reliably without switching off, even in demanding environments with chips or sparks. The devices are also particularly resistant to shocks and vibrations.



