New Alliance Linear Position Transducers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new stainless steel linear variable inductance transducers (LVITs) from Alliance Sensors Group to their growing lineup of linear position sensors. These sensors convert the linear displacement of an object into a proportional analog output of 0 to 10 VDC or 4 to 20mA (depending on model).

The compact LZ13 series has a ½” diameter stainless steel body, a stainless steel threaded rod, and is available in stroke lengths from 2.5 to 200 mm. The larger LZ19 series features a ¾” diameter stainless steel body, a stainless steel threaded rod, and stroke lengths from 2.5 to 375 mm.

The rugged LV series, designed for heavy-duty industrial applications, comes with a 45mm diameter stainless steel body, a ½” stainless steel rod, and a rod eye mounting system that provides freedom of motion while tracking linear movement along a single axis.

The Alliance LVIT proprietary SenSet™ process provides the ability to match the endpoints of the sensor’s analog output with the ends of the range of motion of a workpiece (such as a hydraulic cylinder ram) in which the sensor is installed. The SenSet feature permits the user to optimize the position measuring system resolution over the full range of motion.

These new Alliance Sensors Group inductive linear position transducers are CE, RoHS approved, made in the USA, and have a 1-year warranty.

The LZ series starts at $296.00, while the LV series starts at $922.00.