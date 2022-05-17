Applied Manufacturing Technologies to Unveil Artificial Intelligence Depalletizing / Decanting Technology at Automate Show June 6-9, 2022 in Detroit

Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting warehousing and logistics, robot companies, system integrators, line builders and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the company will unveil the latest technology breakthrough in robotic depalletizing using artificial intelligence (AI) at Automate 2022 hosted by Association for Advancing Automation (A3).

Located in booth #1210, AMT’s demonstration unveils never before seen robotic and AI technology for mixed case palletizing / depalletizing / decanting of multiple cases using optimized best-fit finding algorithms. Utilizing a FANUC CRX-10iA collaborative robot and Schmalz FXCB vacuum gripping system, the robotic cell will demonstrate solution planning for de-layering and tote filling using defined box and tote parameters to optimize the tote fill and solve the entire layer. The Schmalz FXCB vacuum gripping solution integrates a vacuum generator, flow resistors, and digital pressure switch into a compact and lightweight design. Partner Liberty Reach’s vision software will showcase best-fit finding and use algorithms to optimize the pick solution for reduced cycle time overall. An optimized cycle includes picking multiple cases to load the tote. If a multi-pick solution is not available, the algorithm will select the next best position to allow the robot to pick a case.

“We are excited to unveil this never-before-seen technology which we have developed over the last several years with our partner Liberty Reach,” said Salvalaggio. “It revolutionizes end of line solutions by efficiently filling any container space in an optimal way. It’s a game changer for the warehousing and logistics industry as it can be used to automatically induct thousands of SKUs efficiently into the system at one time.”

Held at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Michigan June 6-9, 2022, the Automate Conference and Exhibition is the largest and most inspiring showcase of automation in North America. The Automate exhibition hosts more than 500 leading global automation solutions providers on the show floor. The Automate conference hosts four full days of educational sessions with eight training tracks for attendees with varying interests and levels of experience. Craig Salvalaggio, Chief Operating Officer and Terry Meister, Controls Manager at Applied Manufacturing Technologies will host two presentations at the conference.

Also at the Automate event, AMT Founder and CEO Michael P. Jacobs will be presented with the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership at the Joseph F. Engelberger Awards Dinner and Ceremony on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

AMT offers full-service systems integration, specializing in end of line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company’s solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage, and many other industries.