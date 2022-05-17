FATH T-Slotted Rail Hardware from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added additional sizes and styles of FATH T-slotted rail hardware. Several new types of fasters have been added including socket head cap screws, flanged button head socket cap Torx head screws, flat head socket cap screws, self-tapping screws, and reducer bushings.

Additional sizes of button head socket cap head screws, roll-in T-slot nuts, hammer nuts, economy nuts, caster adapter plates, and transport base/plates have also been added.

All FATH T-slotted hardware components are compatible with many brands of extruded aluminum rail including AutomationDirect’s SureFrame cut-to-length T-slotted rail. The new hardware components come with a 1-year warranty and prices start as low as $1.00/10pk.