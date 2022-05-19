HPS Drive Isolation Transformers from AutomationDirect

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

AutomationDirect
May 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 5 11 05 Pm

AutomationDirect has added drive isolation transformers from Hammond Power Solutions to their growing lineup of transformers. Their rugged design allows them to withstand the mechanical stresses, voltage distortions, and heating associated with motor drives.

In addition to all the benefits of a line reactor, they also provide isolation, common-mode noise and transient suppression, and prevent drive-induced ground currents from being passed upstream.

Available in a range of sizes for 5 to 200 HP drives, they come with a 460V delta primary, a 460Y secondary, and include multiple taps for additional voltages. 

The transformers are UL Listed, CSA certified, CE marked, RoHS compliant, and come with a 10-year warranty.

HPS drive isolation transformers start at $1087.00.

Companies in this article
AutomationDirect
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 5 11 05 Pm
HPS Drive Isolation Transformers from AutomationDirect
May 19th, 2022
Tt Ea Logo Blu Ylw Rgb 1024x282
Enterprise Automation Promotes Jasmine Jauregui to Engineering Manager and Kyle Pickrell Earns California Professional Engineer License
Positioning for growth, Enterprise Automation promotes Engineering Supervisor Jasmine Jauregui to Engineering Manager and announces Kyle Pickrell has become a licensed professional engineer in the state of California.
May 18th, 2022
Core Tigo Inc May 2022 V1
CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations
Following its success in international industrial markets, CoreTigo expanded into the North America market with the opening of a USA-based entity and office, CoreTigo Inc., in Grand Rapids, Mich.
May 18th, 2022
Gocator 5500 Series
LMI Technologies Launches Industry-First  Smart 3D Line Confocal Sensors
The Gocator® 5000 series adds powerful line confocal imaging (LCI) scanning and inspection technology to the Gocator® family of trusted laser and structured light 3D smart sensors.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 17 At 4 53 56 Pm
FATH T-Slotted Rail Hardware from AutomationDirect
May 17th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Alliance Linear Transducer 5x7
New Alliance Linear Position Transducers from AutomationDirect
May 14th, 2022
Logo Comau
Comau and Jeep Increase Manufacturing and Model Flexibility for the New Commander SUV
May 12th, 2022
Interroll's Light Conveyor Platform (LCP) is designed to transport smaller conveyed goods, as well as boxes or polybags weighing up to 50 kilograms.
Interroll Presents New Plug-and-Play Conveyor Platform for Automated Production Environments
May 12th, 2022
The new Leuze ELC 100 safety light curtains are suitable for reliably guarding points of operation. They contribute to making machine designs cost effective.
Safety at an Attractive Price
Leuze is bringing to market the new ELC 100 safety light curtains, which can be used to reliably guard points of operation: The devices contribute to making machine designs cost effective and are easy to integrate and install.
May 12th, 2022
TopWorx DX PST with HART 7 monitors and tests valve assemblies, providing detailed data and diagnostics and enabling the digital transformation of process applications.
Emerson’s New Emergency Shutdown Discrete Valve Controller Improves Safety, Uptime in Hazardous Applications
TopWorx DX Partial Stroke Test with HART 7 provides detailed valve assembly data and diagnostics, enabling predictive maintenance and reliable operation.
May 12th, 2022
LOGO! 8.3 Logic Modules
Sponsored
LOGO! 8.3 Logic Modules
LOGO! module now performs functions previously reserved for larger controllers. Users are no longer limited by the storage volume of the SD card but can now send it to the cloud.
Apr 26th, 2022
Exosite
An End-to-End Solution for Expert Level Post Sales Service & Support
May 12th, 2022
Mltb Press Release Image
New Multi-level Terminal Blocks Provide Space Savings & Functionality
May 12th, 2022
Seeq Logo
Seeq Launches Conneqt Global Industry Events
Global manufacturing customers, including Chevron Phillips, Duke Energy, and Eli Lilly & Company, shared industrial digital transformation and advanced analytics best practices using Seeq.
May 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 12 At 10 05 19 Am
HARTING Press Event at Hannover Messe
May 12th, 2022
Unknown
Linear Motion Bearings
NB Slide Ways from NB Corp. of America are non-recirculating linear motion bearings used primarily in optical and measurement equipment where high precision movement is required.
May 11th, 2022
Io Linak
New I/O interface from LINAK Expands Features and Control Options
The interface forms a smart and universal actuator which can be deployed across all industries.
May 10th, 2022
Download
Chatsworth Products Introduces Battery Backup Solutions for Data Center and Edge IT Infrastructure
May 10th, 2022
Download
Rockwell Automation Introduces New On-Machine Drives
Armor PowerFlex On-Machine drives help reduce design time, accelerate deployments and save costs.
May 9th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Download
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Participating in the Farnborough International Air Show as Part of Jobs Ohio Pavilion
May 9th, 2022
Hmi Ett 1064 1264 (c) Sigmatek Wide
Full Visualization Steam Ahead
May 6th, 2022
Motion's 2021 Supplier of the Year Award Winner: Gates
May 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 06 At 11 41 21 Am
New Optris Infrared Temperature Sensors from AutomationDirect
May 6th, 2022
E Sign 2
SIGN–A New Dimension of Signaling the New Benchmark for Industrial Signaling
May 6th, 2022
The ELM3002-0205 EtherCAT Terminal enables high-voltage measurements with high accuracy and sampling rates for car batteries, generators and motors.
Beckhoff I/O Terminal Supports High-voltage Measurement for Renewable Energy and EV Technologies
Designed for batteries, generators and motor applications up to 1,000 V, the new ELM3002-0205 EtherCAT Terminal enables extremely precise and reliable measurement.
May 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 06 At 11 00 16 Am
Low-Cost Motion Control Offered with CLICK PLUS PLCs from AutomationDirect
May 6th, 2022
Press Photo Christian Leeser(fraba)
FRABA Group Reports Double-Digit Growth in 2021
New CREDEMUS and UBITO businesses create potential for exciting business opportunities.
May 6th, 2022
Hivecell Pr Advantech Product
Advantech, Hivecell Partnership Accelerates Edge-as-a-Service Solution for Scalable AIoT
New collaboration shortens time-to-market for business-ready, edge-as-a-service solutions connecting legacy systems to the network edge and cloud.
May 6th, 2022
Image001
Litmus and Google Cloud Co-Develop Manufacturing Connect Platform
New solution unifies rapid factory data connectivity with easy-to-use cloud analytics and AI for smart manufacturing.
May 5th, 2022
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.
Emerson Introduces Smart Valve Positioner Designed to Operate in a Range of Environmental Conditions
The TopWorx PD Series Smart Valve Positioner provides reliable valve positioning and safer, more efficient operation in a compact package.
May 4th, 2022
Neugart now also offers the ratio i=8 for precision gearboxes with helical gearing from the PSN series (with output shaft) and PSFN (with output flange)
Now More Choices for the Perfect Drive Solution
Neugart refines its range of coaxial planetary gearboxes: Effective immediately, the manufacturer also offers a gear ratio i=8 for its precision gearboxes with helical gearing. Thus, the gear ratio range now extends from i=3 to i=100.
May 4th, 2022