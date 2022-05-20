Teledyne Announces AI Enhancements to its Sapera Vision Software

Teledyne Technologies
May 20th, 2022
Astrocyte locates and identifies small knots (30x10 pixels) on wood planks using tiling on images
Astrocyte locates and identifies small knots (30x10 pixels) on wood planks using tiling on images

Teledyne is pleased to announce its Sapera Vision Software Edition 2022-05 is now available. SaperaTM Vision Software from Teledyne DALSA offers field proven image acquisition, control, image processing and artificial intelligence functions to design, develop and deploy high-performance machine vision applications. The new upgrades include enhancements to its AI training graphical tool AstrocyteTM and its image processing and AI libraries tool Sapera Processing.

“We are excited to introduce new features to the Astrocyte and Sapera Processing packages. With the new tiling feature users can detect the smallest defects on large images at native resolution,” said Brandon Hunt, Product Manager for Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group. “In this latest update we have included improved anomaly detection algorithms, live video acquisition from frame grabbers, and new functionality that delivers increased performance and a better user experience. Sapera Processing 9.30 offers improvements on the AI and 3D tool,” he continued.

Sapera Vision Software is ideal for applications such as surface inspection on metal plates, location and identification of hardware parts, detection and segmentation of vehicles and noise reduction on x-ray medical images.

New features in this release:

  • Tiling on Large Images - A mechanism for handling large images at native resolution to avoid losing precision on very small defects/objects.
  • Increased Performance on Anomaly Detection - A new Anomaly Detection algorithm with better performance on low to medium resolutions.
  • YOLOX Object Detection - An additional object detection algorithm with higher performance and lower footprint.
  • Processing of Non-Square Images - A flexible mechanism for preparing images for training and inference without distorting the original aspect ratio.
Teledyne Technologies
