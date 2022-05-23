Panduit Launches SmartZone™ Cloud Next Generation DCIM Solution

Panduit Corp., a global leader in innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions, announces the launch of SmartZone™ Cloud Software, an enhanced cloud-based application that integrates power and environmental monitoring with asset management, rack access, and connectivity management. Datacenter operations can now monitor resources and make informed decisions related to the ever-changing critical infrastructure from any authorized device worldwide.

SmartZone Cloud is a subscription-based offering with a unique and price competitive license model that includes multi-protocol, vendor-neutral power and environmental monitoring, asset management and capacity planning features, and unlimited users and locations, regardless of the number of licenses.

With real-time monitoring and alarm notification, 3D visualization, as well as dashboard and reporting of key attributes across the digital infrastructure, stakeholders gain accurate, automated, and centralized visibility into the hybrid IT environment to meet the demanding needs of remote management and end-to-end service level agreements.

The software is aligned with the Panduit SmartZone™ PDU and SmartZone™ UPS to bring a visual representation of rack-level power, environmental, and rack access. In addition, the power path enables operators to identify a single point of failure, reduce overprovisioning, and to clearly assess risk levels.

“Customers today are demanding unique experiences in highly secure environments that can be achieved by leveraging the infrastructure and technologies from a true cloud-native software,” says SmartZone Cloud senior software product manager Victor Medina. “Our SmartZone Cloud solution can address customer demands with its responsive web design, high availability and redundancy, quick deployment with instant software updates, data encryption, multiple authentications and permission levels with a complete audit log, and a fully documented API.”

SmartZone Cloud is part of the Panduit Intelligent Infrastructure portfolio that provides seamless flexibility to meet the growing demand for hybrid IT, encompassing the digital infrastructure of cloud, on-premises, multi-tenant, and edge data center deployments.