Different Devices—Different Expertise

Web visualization stands for innovation and flexibility. With the LASAL VISUDesigner from SIGMATEK, not only can the resolution and aspect ratio of the application be easily adjusted, the “View” option can also be flexibly defined.

Depending on whether the machine is accessed on site or remotely, which end device used is used and the access rights as well as the operator’s expertise, the appropriate landing page with the corresponding rights can be stored in View Management.

Which production data and parameters can be viewed and changed by which operators naturally depend on the respective application. An increase or reduction of the quantity to produce made remotely using a smartphone or tablet can be therewith practical, in order to prevent overproduction. Changes to important machine parameters however, should only be made by experts and at best, on-site since damage to the machine or dangerous conditions could occur. The important thing is that which changes were made and by whom is clearly logged.

In the LASAL VISUDesigner’s “Views Management”, the conditions under which a view should be loaded can be defined in the graphically programmed logic. The dashboards can also be designed for special views. The view itself thereby determines which dashboard it contains.

Generally, the "Default" view is loaded. The view can be selected based on the following criteria: