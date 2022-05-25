New Cable Entry Plates from icotek

With the KEL-SCDP-TR, icotek is introducing new sizes and mounting options for the well-known icotek KEL-SCDP cable entry plates.

With the metric KEL-SCDP-TR cable entry plate, individual cables without connectors can be routed and sealed up to a rating of IP65 and in accordance with DIN EN 60529. The newly developed KEL-SCDP-TR 63|5+1 also enables the routing of up to five cables. The unique advantage of the KEL-SCDP-TR series is the very large sealing range.

Depending on the cable or hose diameter, the single circular membrane can be easily peeled away to the required sealing area. All you have to do is pierce a small hole between the rings. Then, the corresponding ring can be removed. The advantage of this "peeling principle" is that the peeled-out area is always round ensuring a tight seal.

The KEL-SCDP-TR has integrated metric cut-outs from M25 to M63. As a result, standard cut-outs can be used just as you would for conventional cable glands. The sealing range of the KEL-SCDP-TR is between 5 and 52 mm.

The cable entry plate KEL-SCDP-TR is screwed with a counter nut. The hexagonal locknut is included.