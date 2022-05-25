Supply Chain Technology Leader, Surgere, Expands their Mexico Office

Surgere, a leader in IoT technology for supply chain visibility, has expanded operations in their Mexico office with three new employees to handle sales, marketing, and operations activities. Located in Aguascalientes, Ricardo Colin, Aldo Araujo and Oscar Giacinti joined Surgere within the past few months reporting directly to Javier Lomeli, Surgere’s general manager in Mexico.

Surgere is committed to improving the global supply chain, particularly in Mexico. “Mexico is an important region in the international supply chain, fast becoming the new hub for manufacturing and importing consumer products,” says Bill Wappler, president and CEO of Surgere. “Near shoring products in Mexico is an integral part of addressing the supply chain issues facing business and industry today. Surgere is committed to being an integral partner in solving these issues by providing the data and knowledge needed to make the right supply chain decisions. Having a major presence with a great team in Mexico will help us do that.”

As marketing specialist, Oscar Giacinti is responsible for generating and implementing marketing strategies and content, along with presentations and company representation within Mexico. Prior to joining Surgere, he worked at Benchmark Digital LLC as a growth enablement specialist, and Donaldson S.A. DE C.V. as a marketing specialist and content creator. He holds a master’s degree in creative marketing and visual communications from the Madrid School of Marketing in Madrid, Spain, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the Universidad Panamericana.

Regional manager, Ricardo Colin, promotes Surgere’s patented InteriusTM software to new and existing sales leads and acts as a sales liaison. Prior to joining Surgere, Colin worked for Metal One de Mexico handling new business development, and Multi Packaging Solutions (MPS Mexico) as a customer service representative. He holds a marketing degree from Autonomous University of Aguascalientes.

Aldo Araujo serves as Surgere’s project/program manager, guiding customers in the implementation of InteriusTM DEP and software. He was previously head of production for Ticoy Foods, and operations manager for Grupo San Chemai. Araujo graduated from the Autonomous University of Aguascalients with a degree in in biochemical engineering generation.

“At Surgere Mexico, we are a hard-working group who mix great attitudes with new ideas and experience which is a winning formula for success,” Lomeli says. “I am excited to have these talented people working with us, implementing the strategies, tools, and resources that will expand Surgere’s supply chain technologies in Mexico.”