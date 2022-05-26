Announcing IMTS 2022 Show Participation

Machining Center Manufacturing, a World Leader of FMS systems, will be participating in the upcoming IMTS show this September at McCormick Place in Chicago, on September 12 through 17. Booth # S-8574

MCM will showcase a portion of their eight-machine system FMS, including an RVG pallet system, load stations, and patented tool management system. The system features many items not available from other builders due to the entire system being designed and built with one sourced supplier. Items include MCM Mirror right- and left-hand machine configurations, super tool management system with tool sharing between machines, and a mass tool storage system. The world’s best supervision software and predictive maintenance allows for complete unmanned operation. This, coupled with their Green Ergonomics Initiative, has contributed to their world-leader status in FMS systems, with 85% of their production in these systems over their 44-year history.

From the IMTS show, the system will permanently move to PBC Linear in Illinois. PBC Linear is a leader in manufacturing automation components (www.pbclinear.com). They purchased the system to supply their customers with the highest quality parts at the lowest cost, and deliver them within a timely manner. After a visit to MCM and several customers, the CEO of PBC Linear was emphatic about how well the MCM products were built, including their high-durability components. He also indicated that MCM was offering not just the next generation of technologies and software, but two generations beyond that . That high level of performance is due to the one-source supplier, MCM.

RBR features the Worlds BEST Technology from the Worlds BEST builders.

Don't you and your customers deserve the very BEST? Visit them at IMTS.