IO-Link Smart Field I/O System from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added STRIDE & Murrelektronik IO-Link master modules and hubs to their existing field I/O product line.

IO-Link is a powerful field I/O protocol capable of handling traditional field I/O signals along with diagnostic data from intelligent field devices, including device health, configured parameters, and performance.

IO-Link master modules are the interface between field devices and higher-level controllers/information systems, and they also control data traffic between the connected devices. Two IO-Link master modules are now available that convert IO-Link signals to/from EtherNet/IP, OPC UA, and MQTT.

The STRIDE IO-Link master will convert IO-Link data to EtherNet/IP messages for better insight into system performance using a well-established fieldbus protocol

The Murrelektronik premium master module provides the same advantages as the lower-cost STRIDE version, with the added capabilities of OPC and MQTT

IO-Link hubs provide up to 16 multifunctional DIO channels that allow several standard sensors and actuators to connect to an IO-Link master using a single cable. IO-Link hubs offer an economical solution for a highly decentralized installation.

A variety of IO-Link capable photoelectric and proximity sensors are available that provide signal data, as well as internal diagnostics, to keep operators aware of sensor faults and performance issues.

IO-Link master modules start at $290.00, and hubs start at $180.00, with a 2-year warranty provided for both. IO-Link-enabled sensors start at $15.50, with select models offering a limited lifetime warranty.