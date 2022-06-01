Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor

A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

ODVA
Jun 1st, 2022
Cus Odva Power Consumption Management[15]

A key objective of the future mechanical and plant engineering sectors is to achieve climate-neutral production . This is backed up by the European Union's “European Green Deal”, which aims to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050. To achieve this goal, and to implement many other use cases, energy consumption data in production is an important prerequisite.

ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA founded the "Power Consumption Management" group in May 2022. In this group, the OPC UA interface standard for energy consumption data is being developed. Karsten Schneider, Chairman of PI, is looking forward to cooperation with the ODVA, the OPC Foundation, and VDMA: "The acquisition and analysis of energy consumption in machines and plants is an immensely important topic for the future."

"The four organizations are working at full speed to harmonize and standardize energy consumption information on the shop floor," says Andreas Faath, head of VDMA Machine Information Interoperability Department. “With this, a crucial building block, supporting the goal of global climate-neutral production in all sectors of the machinery and plant engineering industry, is under development.”

“Rapid transition to environmentally-sustainable energy use is the greatest challenge of our time and, as such, I am glad that we are proceeding together: PI and ODVA contributing their in-depth know-how on energy interfaces at the field level, with the internationally recognized OPC UA data modelling standard defining semantics and secure data transport, serving as the foundation of the Global Production Language developed by the VDMA”, says Stefan Hoppe, President OPC Foundation.

“ODVA is pleased to be an active contributor to this key initiative to optimize energy usage and thereby reduce the detrimental impact on the environment from waste,” said Dr. Al Beydoun, President and Executive Director of ODVA. “This Power Consumption Management collaboration will help ensure end users have a highly standardized and interoperable means to reach their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals.”

The results of the working group will be published as a new OPC UA specification. Future releases of the OPC UA for Machinery specification will leverage these results, ensuring that energy information from all machines and components on the shop floor can be provided in a standardized way as part of the Global Production Language.

"The activity is based, in particular, on the existing standards of the participating organizations; but also on other standards from the OPC Foundation, the VDMA, and external research,” says Heiko Herden, VDMA and elected chairperson of the new joint working group. "In combination with other OPC UA for Machinery use cases, such as status monitoring or job management, the calculation of the product and productionspecific carbon footprint will be possible,"

Within the VDMA, over 600 member companies develop the Global Production Language. OPC UA Companion Specifications, for numerous sectors of the mechanical and plant engineering industry, are being created by an additional 40 working groups. The basic specification, “OPC UA for Machinery,” is a special case. Here, important building blocks are defined across all domains. Other specifications can be based on these building blocks.

Companies in this article
ODVA
Abb Pro Kiln
ABB’s Next Generation Probe Helps Cement Industry Increase Safety and Sustainability in Kilns
Jun 1st, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America
Jun 1st, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can improve productivity and efficiency.
Emerson Introduces First Pneumatic Valve System With Integrated Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture
AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA is a digital twin solution that solves interoperability challenges while improving productivity and efficiency.
Jun 1st, 2022
Cus Odva Power Consumption Management[15]
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 43 48 Pm
GHGSat Doubles Capacity to Monitor Methane Emissions With Three New ABB-built Optical Sensors
May 26th, 2022
LOGO! 8.3 Logic Modules
Sponsored
LOGO! 8.3 Logic Modules
LOGO! module now performs functions previously reserved for larger controllers. Users are no longer limited by the storage volume of the SD card but can now send it to the cloud.
Apr 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 32 48 Pm
IO-Link Smart Field I/O System from AutomationDirect
May 26th, 2022
MCM World’s Leader of Unmanned FMS systems Booth # S-8574
Announcing IMTS 2022 Show Participation
May 26th, 2022
Block-based Editor: Build Vision Apps with predefined blocks
Block-Based Editor: Create Vision Apps Without Programming Knowledge
New IDS NXT software release themed "App your camera!"
May 26th, 2022
A simple input mask in the EPLAN Data Portal helps companies quickly request the required data.
Device Data: Do-It-Yourself Is History
May 25th, 2022
Comau Ilika Goliath
Ilika and Comau Successfully Complete a Scale-Up Study for All-Solid-State Battery Technology and its Future Production for EV Manufacturer
May 25th, 2022
LOGO! 8.3 Logic Modules
Sponsored
LOGO! 8.3 Logic Modules
LOGO! module now performs functions previously reserved for larger controllers. Users are no longer limited by the storage volume of the SD card but can now send it to the cloud.
Apr 26th, 2022
Belden Pl Q2 2022 Cables 1200x630
Belden’s Q2 2022 Product Launches Include High-Performance Solutions
Second-quarter releases include networking and software solutions from Hirschmann, connectivity from Lumberg Automation, as well as RS-485 Cables, OSP Dry Loose Tube Cables, and Digital Electricity™ Certified Class 4 Cables from Belden.
May 25th, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Supply Chain Technology Leader, Surgere, Expands their Mexico Office
May 25th, 2022
Pr Icotek Kel Scdp Tr 32
New Cable Entry Plates from icotek
May 25th, 2022
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.
Emerson Introduces Smart Valve Positioner Designed to Operate in a Range of Environmental Conditions
The TopWorx PD Series Smart Valve Positioner provides reliable valve positioning and safer, more efficient operation in a compact package.
May 25th, 2022
Lvd Views Print (c)sigmatek
Different Devices—Different Expertise
May 24th, 2022
Three Places to Optimize OEE
Every process manufacturer should consider the impact of startup loss, changeovers, and brief stops when looking for potential to increase productivity in their plants.
May 23rd, 2022
Smart Zone%20 Cloud%20700x700
Panduit Launches SmartZone™ Cloud Next Generation DCIM Solution
SmartZone Cloud addresses the digital infrastructure needs of a Hybrid IT environment.
May 23rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 5 11 05 Pm
HPS Drive Isolation Transformers from AutomationDirect
May 19th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Core Tigo Inc May 2022 V1
CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations
Following its success in international industrial markets, CoreTigo expanded into the North America market with the opening of a USA-based entity and office, CoreTigo Inc., in Grand Rapids, Mich.
May 18th, 2022
Gocator 5500 Series
LMI Technologies Launches Industry-First  Smart 3D Line Confocal Sensors
The Gocator® 5000 series adds powerful line confocal imaging (LCI) scanning and inspection technology to the Gocator® family of trusted laser and structured light 3D smart sensors.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 17 At 4 53 56 Pm
FATH T-Slotted Rail Hardware from AutomationDirect
May 17th, 2022
Amt Logo Color Nav
Applied Manufacturing Technologies to Unveil Artificial Intelligence Depalletizing / Decanting Technology at Automate Show June 6-9, 2022 in Detroit
Together with partner Liberty Reach, AMT will showcase smart decanting technology in booth #1210 at the Automate Conference and Exhibition hosted by Association for Advancing Automation June 6-9, 2022 at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit.
May 17th, 2022
Alliance Linear Transducer 5x7
New Alliance Linear Position Transducers from AutomationDirect
May 14th, 2022
Logo Comau
Comau and Jeep Increase Manufacturing and Model Flexibility for the New Commander SUV
May 12th, 2022
Interroll's Light Conveyor Platform (LCP) is designed to transport smaller conveyed goods, as well as boxes or polybags weighing up to 50 kilograms.
Interroll Presents New Plug-and-Play Conveyor Platform for Automated Production Environments
May 12th, 2022
The new Leuze ELC 100 safety light curtains are suitable for reliably guarding points of operation. They contribute to making machine designs cost effective.
Safety at an Attractive Price
Leuze is bringing to market the new ELC 100 safety light curtains, which can be used to reliably guard points of operation: The devices contribute to making machine designs cost effective and are easy to integrate and install.
May 12th, 2022
TopWorx DX PST with HART 7 monitors and tests valve assemblies, providing detailed data and diagnostics and enabling the digital transformation of process applications.
Emerson’s New Emergency Shutdown Discrete Valve Controller Improves Safety, Uptime in Hazardous Applications
TopWorx DX Partial Stroke Test with HART 7 provides detailed valve assembly data and diagnostics, enabling predictive maintenance and reliable operation.
May 12th, 2022
Octoplant Logo
The octoplant Software Solution Sets the Standard for Securing Factory Automation and Optimizing the Connection Between OT and IT
The new software platform helps reduce production downtime and provides optimal protection against data loss through a vendor-independent backup and cyber security strategy.
May 12th, 2022
Exosite
An End-to-End Solution for Expert Level Post Sales Service & Support
May 12th, 2022
Mltb Press Release Image
New Multi-level Terminal Blocks Provide Space Savings & Functionality
May 12th, 2022