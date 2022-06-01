Emerson Introduces First Pneumatic Valve System With Integrated Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture

AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA is a digital twin solution that solves interoperability challenges while improving productivity and efficiency.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Emerson
Jun 1st, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can improve productivity and efficiency.
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can
improve productivity and efficiency.

Today, Emerson announced that its AVENTICS™ Series Advanced Valve (AV) valve system with Advanced Electronic System (AES) Profinet and Ethernet/IP is now available with preinstalled Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture (OPC UA) functionality, making it the first and only valve system to offer this directly integrated capability. The AES helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can improve productivity and efficiency.

A valve system with integrated OPC UA functionality simplifies communication with upper systems since data and analytics are received via the valve system and communicated directly to upper systems, no gateway necessary unless deeper analysis or local dashboards are required. This can result in costs savings for users since it’s more complex and expensive to receive analytics from a valve system without OPC UA.

OPC UA functionality also expands the connected capabilities of the valve system itself, making it easier for users in industries such as automotive, food and beverage, packaging, pulp and paper industries and more to digitally transform. When organizations undergo digital transformation, key protocols such as OPC UA embedded in technologies enable device monitoring and machine connectivity when sending data from a valve system to an upper system. The AES is simple to integrate and connect to new or existing applications and machines and provides easy access to data and analytics without changing the programmable logic controller (PLC).

“The AVENTICS Series AV System with OPC UA is a notable leap forward in the flexibility and integration of valve systems because it makes the transition to IIoT significantly simpler for engineers,” said Nils Beckmann, senior manager of product marketing, IIoT at Emerson. “With OPC UA, engineers don’t need to change a whole system or architecture to access valve data. They now have the flexibility to continue using their own cloud systems and software to gain easy access to data and analytics without disrupting or modifying the PLC.”


Abb Pro Kiln
ABB’s Next Generation Probe Helps Cement Industry Increase Safety and Sustainability in Kilns
Jun 1st, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America
Jun 1st, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can improve productivity and efficiency.
Emerson Introduces First Pneumatic Valve System With Integrated Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture
AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA is a digital twin solution that solves interoperability challenges while improving productivity and efficiency.
Jun 1st, 2022
Cus Odva Power Consumption Management[15]
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 43 48 Pm
GHGSat Doubles Capacity to Monitor Methane Emissions With Three New ABB-built Optical Sensors
May 26th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 32 48 Pm
IO-Link Smart Field I/O System from AutomationDirect
May 26th, 2022
MCM World’s Leader of Unmanned FMS systems Booth # S-8574
Announcing IMTS 2022 Show Participation
May 26th, 2022
Block-based Editor: Build Vision Apps with predefined blocks
Block-Based Editor: Create Vision Apps Without Programming Knowledge
New IDS NXT software release themed "App your camera!"
May 26th, 2022
A simple input mask in the EPLAN Data Portal helps companies quickly request the required data.
Device Data: Do-It-Yourself Is History
May 25th, 2022
Comau Ilika Goliath
Ilika and Comau Successfully Complete a Scale-Up Study for All-Solid-State Battery Technology and its Future Production for EV Manufacturer
May 25th, 2022
Press Photo Parallel Encoders(posital)
50 Years of Bit Parallel Encoders from POSITAL
Innovative designs help keep an old favorite available.
May 25th, 2022
Belden Pl Q2 2022 Cables 1200x630
Belden’s Q2 2022 Product Launches Include High-Performance Solutions
Second-quarter releases include networking and software solutions from Hirschmann, connectivity from Lumberg Automation, as well as RS-485 Cables, OSP Dry Loose Tube Cables, and Digital Electricity™ Certified Class 4 Cables from Belden.
May 25th, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Supply Chain Technology Leader, Surgere, Expands their Mexico Office
May 25th, 2022
Pr Icotek Kel Scdp Tr 32
New Cable Entry Plates from icotek
May 25th, 2022
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.
Emerson Introduces Smart Valve Positioner Designed to Operate in a Range of Environmental Conditions
The TopWorx PD Series Smart Valve Positioner provides reliable valve positioning and safer, more efficient operation in a compact package.
May 25th, 2022
Lvd Views Print (c)sigmatek
Different Devices—Different Expertise
May 24th, 2022
Three Places to Optimize OEE
Every process manufacturer should consider the impact of startup loss, changeovers, and brief stops when looking for potential to increase productivity in their plants.
May 23rd, 2022
Smart Zone%20 Cloud%20700x700
Panduit Launches SmartZone™ Cloud Next Generation DCIM Solution
SmartZone Cloud addresses the digital infrastructure needs of a Hybrid IT environment.
May 23rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 5 11 05 Pm
HPS Drive Isolation Transformers from AutomationDirect
May 19th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Core Tigo Inc May 2022 V1
CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations
Following its success in international industrial markets, CoreTigo expanded into the North America market with the opening of a USA-based entity and office, CoreTigo Inc., in Grand Rapids, Mich.
May 18th, 2022
Gocator 5500 Series
LMI Technologies Launches Industry-First  Smart 3D Line Confocal Sensors
The Gocator® 5000 series adds powerful line confocal imaging (LCI) scanning and inspection technology to the Gocator® family of trusted laser and structured light 3D smart sensors.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 17 At 4 53 56 Pm
FATH T-Slotted Rail Hardware from AutomationDirect
May 17th, 2022
Amt Logo Color Nav
Applied Manufacturing Technologies to Unveil Artificial Intelligence Depalletizing / Decanting Technology at Automate Show June 6-9, 2022 in Detroit
Together with partner Liberty Reach, AMT will showcase smart decanting technology in booth #1210 at the Automate Conference and Exhibition hosted by Association for Advancing Automation June 6-9, 2022 at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit.
May 17th, 2022
Alliance Linear Transducer 5x7
New Alliance Linear Position Transducers from AutomationDirect
May 14th, 2022
Logo Comau
Comau and Jeep Increase Manufacturing and Model Flexibility for the New Commander SUV
May 12th, 2022
Interroll's Light Conveyor Platform (LCP) is designed to transport smaller conveyed goods, as well as boxes or polybags weighing up to 50 kilograms.
Interroll Presents New Plug-and-Play Conveyor Platform for Automated Production Environments
May 12th, 2022
The new Leuze ELC 100 safety light curtains are suitable for reliably guarding points of operation. They contribute to making machine designs cost effective.
Safety at an Attractive Price
Leuze is bringing to market the new ELC 100 safety light curtains, which can be used to reliably guard points of operation: The devices contribute to making machine designs cost effective and are easy to integrate and install.
May 12th, 2022
TopWorx DX PST with HART 7 monitors and tests valve assemblies, providing detailed data and diagnostics and enabling the digital transformation of process applications.
Emerson’s New Emergency Shutdown Discrete Valve Controller Improves Safety, Uptime in Hazardous Applications
TopWorx DX Partial Stroke Test with HART 7 provides detailed valve assembly data and diagnostics, enabling predictive maintenance and reliable operation.
May 12th, 2022
Octoplant Logo
The octoplant Software Solution Sets the Standard for Securing Factory Automation and Optimizing the Connection Between OT and IT
The new software platform helps reduce production downtime and provides optimal protection against data loss through a vendor-independent backup and cyber security strategy.
May 12th, 2022
Exosite
An End-to-End Solution for Expert Level Post Sales Service & Support
May 12th, 2022
Mltb Press Release Image
New Multi-level Terminal Blocks Provide Space Savings & Functionality
May 12th, 2022