Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Surgere
Jun 1st, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2

Surgere, a leader in supply chain visibility, has launched a new RFID technology application with Hutchinson North America, a manufacturer of EPDM and TPV Engineered Sealing System products for the automotive industry, to provide visibility within their warehouse.  The new, IOS application designed to be used with a RFID Sled Handheld that Surgere provided is part of their patented InteriusTM system. This is the first launch of Surgere’s new IOS application technology.

The Interius™ IOS Application is a software application developed and provided by Surgere to be used on a RFID handheld device that connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet.  The program performs cycle counting within a facility, and seeks and finds inventory and asset commissioning.  This is the first time Surgere has deployed an RFID handheld which utilizes a smart phone as the user interface.  The client then equips any handheld device in their warehouse to the IOS application to gather data.

The first phase of this project began in February and is used to tag and track Hutchinson-owned packaging and compliance for OEM returnable packaging management in their Body Sealing Systems warehouse in Newfields, New Hampshire. The application will also tag and track other OEM containers upon arrival for verification.  

Surgere’s application allows Hutchinson to reduce their manual input process and provide real-time inventory visibility at the time of production through integration to Hutchinson’s existing production and inventory systems.  It will also enhance the company’s finished goods and outbound shipment visibility and functionality to eliminate asset loss and the costs associated with it.

“What we are doing with Hutchinson will be a game-changer in terms of warehouse management,” says Bill Wappler, founder and CEO of Surgere. “With this new technology we can automate and enhance raw material, work-in-progress, and finished goods inventory management and location processes, saving Hutchinson time and money.”

“We have been working closely with Surgere on implementing this new program and have been amazed at how quickly Surgere brought everything together from concept to implementation,” says Bob Hanson, Hutchinson Body Sealing CEO. “The utilization of Surgere’s IoT technology will result in the overall reduction of manual input and interaction throughout the Hutchinson facility.  We are pleased with the results we have seen and look forward to expanding this system throughout all our facilities.”

Surgere’s InteriusTM supply chain software suite encompasses the company’s expanding flexible IoT sensor-based technology in order to accurately gather activity data. Interius™ is comprised of specific modules that deliver insight from warehouse and yard, waste management, and container tracking.

Companies in this article
Surgere
Abb Pro Kiln
ABB’s Next Generation Probe Helps Cement Industry Increase Safety and Sustainability in Kilns
Jun 1st, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America
Jun 1st, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can improve productivity and efficiency.
Emerson Introduces First Pneumatic Valve System With Integrated Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture
AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA is a digital twin solution that solves interoperability challenges while improving productivity and efficiency.
Jun 1st, 2022
Cus Odva Power Consumption Management[15]
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 43 48 Pm
GHGSat Doubles Capacity to Monitor Methane Emissions With Three New ABB-built Optical Sensors
May 26th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 32 48 Pm
IO-Link Smart Field I/O System from AutomationDirect
May 26th, 2022
MCM World’s Leader of Unmanned FMS systems Booth # S-8574
Announcing IMTS 2022 Show Participation
May 26th, 2022
Block-based Editor: Build Vision Apps with predefined blocks
Block-Based Editor: Create Vision Apps Without Programming Knowledge
New IDS NXT software release themed "App your camera!"
May 26th, 2022
A simple input mask in the EPLAN Data Portal helps companies quickly request the required data.
Device Data: Do-It-Yourself Is History
May 25th, 2022
Comau Ilika Goliath
Ilika and Comau Successfully Complete a Scale-Up Study for All-Solid-State Battery Technology and its Future Production for EV Manufacturer
May 25th, 2022
Press Photo Parallel Encoders(posital)
50 Years of Bit Parallel Encoders from POSITAL
Innovative designs help keep an old favorite available.
May 25th, 2022
Belden Pl Q2 2022 Cables 1200x630
Belden’s Q2 2022 Product Launches Include High-Performance Solutions
Second-quarter releases include networking and software solutions from Hirschmann, connectivity from Lumberg Automation, as well as RS-485 Cables, OSP Dry Loose Tube Cables, and Digital Electricity™ Certified Class 4 Cables from Belden.
May 25th, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Supply Chain Technology Leader, Surgere, Expands their Mexico Office
May 25th, 2022
Pr Icotek Kel Scdp Tr 32
New Cable Entry Plates from icotek
May 25th, 2022
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.
Emerson Introduces Smart Valve Positioner Designed to Operate in a Range of Environmental Conditions
The TopWorx PD Series Smart Valve Positioner provides reliable valve positioning and safer, more efficient operation in a compact package.
May 25th, 2022
Lvd Views Print (c)sigmatek
Different Devices—Different Expertise
May 24th, 2022
Three Places to Optimize OEE
Every process manufacturer should consider the impact of startup loss, changeovers, and brief stops when looking for potential to increase productivity in their plants.
May 23rd, 2022
Smart Zone%20 Cloud%20700x700
Panduit Launches SmartZone™ Cloud Next Generation DCIM Solution
SmartZone Cloud addresses the digital infrastructure needs of a Hybrid IT environment.
May 23rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 5 11 05 Pm
HPS Drive Isolation Transformers from AutomationDirect
May 19th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Core Tigo Inc May 2022 V1
CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations
Following its success in international industrial markets, CoreTigo expanded into the North America market with the opening of a USA-based entity and office, CoreTigo Inc., in Grand Rapids, Mich.
May 18th, 2022
Gocator 5500 Series
LMI Technologies Launches Industry-First  Smart 3D Line Confocal Sensors
The Gocator® 5000 series adds powerful line confocal imaging (LCI) scanning and inspection technology to the Gocator® family of trusted laser and structured light 3D smart sensors.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 17 At 4 53 56 Pm
FATH T-Slotted Rail Hardware from AutomationDirect
May 17th, 2022
Amt Logo Color Nav
Applied Manufacturing Technologies to Unveil Artificial Intelligence Depalletizing / Decanting Technology at Automate Show June 6-9, 2022 in Detroit
Together with partner Liberty Reach, AMT will showcase smart decanting technology in booth #1210 at the Automate Conference and Exhibition hosted by Association for Advancing Automation June 6-9, 2022 at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit.
May 17th, 2022
Alliance Linear Transducer 5x7
New Alliance Linear Position Transducers from AutomationDirect
May 14th, 2022
Logo Comau
Comau and Jeep Increase Manufacturing and Model Flexibility for the New Commander SUV
May 12th, 2022
Interroll's Light Conveyor Platform (LCP) is designed to transport smaller conveyed goods, as well as boxes or polybags weighing up to 50 kilograms.
Interroll Presents New Plug-and-Play Conveyor Platform for Automated Production Environments
May 12th, 2022
The new Leuze ELC 100 safety light curtains are suitable for reliably guarding points of operation. They contribute to making machine designs cost effective.
Safety at an Attractive Price
Leuze is bringing to market the new ELC 100 safety light curtains, which can be used to reliably guard points of operation: The devices contribute to making machine designs cost effective and are easy to integrate and install.
May 12th, 2022
TopWorx DX PST with HART 7 monitors and tests valve assemblies, providing detailed data and diagnostics and enabling the digital transformation of process applications.
Emerson’s New Emergency Shutdown Discrete Valve Controller Improves Safety, Uptime in Hazardous Applications
TopWorx DX Partial Stroke Test with HART 7 provides detailed valve assembly data and diagnostics, enabling predictive maintenance and reliable operation.
May 12th, 2022
Octoplant Logo
The octoplant Software Solution Sets the Standard for Securing Factory Automation and Optimizing the Connection Between OT and IT
The new software platform helps reduce production downtime and provides optimal protection against data loss through a vendor-independent backup and cyber security strategy.
May 12th, 2022
Exosite
An End-to-End Solution for Expert Level Post Sales Service & Support
May 12th, 2022
Mltb Press Release Image
New Multi-level Terminal Blocks Provide Space Savings & Functionality
May 12th, 2022