168 Manufacturing Debuts Its Automated Coolant Delivery System at IMTS 2022

FullShop™ systems, which include the flagship FS120 and newer FS40 series, monitor and replenish all CNC machine sumps with optimized top-off ratios before the coolant runs low. These easy-to-install turnkey systems consist of a centralized pumping station, controller, distribution manifolds and level sensor that drops into the machine tool sump.

In addition, each machine is compatible with a coolant health app that enables users to collect, visualize and track coolant parameters from a smartphone, tablet or desktop, offering real-time visual notifications and displaying trends over time. In addition to its compatibility with FullShop™ systems, the app is available as standalone software.

IMTS, which features the latest innovations in digital and traditional manufacturing, will take place from September 12 to 17 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

To learn more, please visit: www.168mfg.com.