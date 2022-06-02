AMT to Present Technical Seminars on Autonomous Mobile Robots and Mixed Load Depalletizing and at Automate 2022

Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting warehousing and logistics, robot companies, system integrators, line builders and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the details of its collaboration with Liberty Reach and presentations at Automate 2022 hosted by Association for Advancing Automation (A3).

“Applied Manufacturing Technologies will have an extensive presence at Automate 2022,” said Rick VandenBoom, Vice President of Sales at AMT. “Not only are we presenting two of-the-moment technical seminars, at our booth, we will also be showcasing groundbreaking robotic and AI technology for mixed case palletizing / depalletizing / decanting of multiple cases using optimized best-fit finding algorithms. The event will be capped off by our founder, Mike Jacobs, receiving the prestigious Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership.”

AMT’s Controls Manager, Terry Meister, will present “Autonomous Mobile Robots - Integrator’s Insights on AMR Integration.” During this presentation, Meister will share some of the tools, thought processes, and strategies to consider when developing an AMR solution. He will discuss possible pitfalls to avoid, and how to work with the end-user on what to expect. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00 am.

AMT’s Chief Operating Officer, Craig Salvalaggio, will present “Demystifying Mixed Load Depalletizing: How AL and ML Vision Technology Can Unlock New Applications in the Warehouse.” During this presentation, Salvalaggio will break down the different descriptions of mixed product palletizing and depalletizing. He will describe vision technology and new software applications within the warehouse and review two case studies. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:30 pm.

Also at Automate, AMT will unveil the latest technology breakthrough in robotic depalletizing using artificial intelligence (AI) in booth #1210. Held at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Michigan June 6-9, 2022, the Automate Conference and Exhibition is the largest and most inspiring showcase of automation in North America. The Automate exhibition hosts more than 500 leading global automation solutions providers on the show floor. The Automate conference hosts four full days of educational sessions with eight training tracks for attendees with varying interests and levels of experience.

At Automate on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, AMT Founder and CEO Michael P. Jacobs will be presented with the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership at the Joseph F. Engelberger Awards Dinner and Ceremony.

A FANUC Authorized System Integrator and three-time winner of the FANUC Sales Growth Award, AMT offers full-service systems integration, specializing in end of line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company’s solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage, and many other industries.