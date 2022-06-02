WeighPack Introduces Affordable Turnkey Coffee Bagging System

Built specifically for the client’s existing bag sizes, this automated system conveys ground coffee from a hopper up to the Star Auger powder weigher via a screw conveyor. Once weighed, it passes into the Swifty Bagger Box Gusset bagging machine where it is dispensed into premade bags before the sides are tucked and the top is sealed. Bags are then conveyed to the WeightCheQ check weigher to ensure each bag meets the preset weight tolerance before it is accumulated on a rotary table.