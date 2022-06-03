Dorner’s ERT250/150 Conveyor Platforms Power Automation Applications at Automate 2022, June 6-9, in Detroit

As implied by its name, the ERT250 and ERT150 conveyors use rollers to move pallets smoothly with no friction (a byproduct often seen in belt-driven platforms). The conveyors’ open design eliminates concerns of small parts or screws dropping into rollers and causing damage or jamming. The ERT series is ideal for applications calling for pallet or tray handling; no- and low-back pressure accumulation; light, medium or heavy load assembly automation; and Cleanroom applications such as medical product or device manufacturing, assembly, packaging and others.