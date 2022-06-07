OPC Foundation Elects Board of Directors Members and Names Dr. Holger Kenn as Chairman

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

OPC Foundation
Jun 7th, 2022
Opc Foundation

The OPC Foundation is proud to welcome Dr. Holger Kenn (Microsoft), Mr. Claudius Link (SAP), Mr. Andreas Faath (VDMA), Mr. Aurelien Le Sant (Schneider-Electric) and Dr. Kazuhiro Kusunoki (Mitsubishi Electric) to the Board of Directors and names Dr. Kenn as the Board’s newly elected Chairman. (Find details about all OPC Foundation Board Of Directors here)

Dr. Kenn replaced Ms. Veronica Schmid-Lutz, as the chairperson. Dr. Kenn has extensive technical and business-related IoT experience gained working with Microsoft customers and partners for over a decade. Dr. Kenn’s insights from an IT company perspective and leadership will play a key role in helping the Board navigate the challenges and opportunities in the increasingly mixed IT and OT business landscape.    

“I am honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by my fellow board members. With the future opportunities in the domain of OT that are offered by the cloud, but also emerging technologies such as autonomy, AI, and the industrial metaverse, there has never been a better time to work together within the OPC Foundation.” 

Reflecting on the broader context an organization like the OPC Foundation plays in the global community, Dr. Kenn added, “At the same time, we all realize that disruption can occur rapidly, like global catastrophes such as the COVID-19 pandemic. But also, the far-reaching consequences of the climate crisis and the necessary decarbonization reminds us that it is also up to the engineers and technologists like us to ensure a resilient and safe future of our planet.”

The OPC Foundation sincerely thanks Ms. Schmid-Lutz (SAP), Dr Fabrice Jadot (Schneider-Electric) and Russ Agrusa (ICONICS/Mitsubishi Electric) for their years of service on its Board of Directors and wishes them all the best in their retirement or new business role. 

  • Mr. Link, Senior Vice President of Engineering for Manufacturing and Industrial IoT at SAP, will replace Ms. Schmid-Lutz on the Board
  • Mr. Le Sant, CTO Industrial Automation and SVP Innovation & Technology, will replace Mr. Jadot as the Schneider-Electric representative
  • Dr. Kusunoki, Chief Technology Officer of Factory Automation Systems Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation replaced Mr. Agrusa. Russ Agrusa has been representing Mitsubishi Electric Japan on the OPC Board since the acquisition of his company, ICONICS in 2019. He has the long-term experience on the BoD first been elected in November 2003 representing ICONICS

The OPC Foundation members elected Mr. Faath, Managing Director of the Machine Information Interoperability Department (MII) at VDMA as a new member on the Board of Director. Mr. Faath looks after member companies’ OPC UA needs by coordinating OPC UA-based information model definition efforts via OPC Foundation Joint Working Groups. Mr. Faath has wide-ranging exposure to the changing needs of businesses in process and discrete markets. He is actively involved in the broader Information Model standardization and harmonization efforts globally. 

Commenting on the role OPC UA plays in the industry, Mr. Faath explained, “The machine and plant engineering industry favors OPC UA communication technology for Industry 4.0. This is reflected in the enormous OPC UA Companion Specification development efforts being put in by more than 600 European and international companies as they develop industry-specific interfaces via over 40 OPCF [OPC Foundation] joint working groups under the leadership of the VDMA.” Mr. Faath continued, “Through this worldwide unique technological breadth of the numerous working groups, we also succeed in harmonization in the so-called OPC UA for Machinery. In summary, we are developing the world language of production based on OPC UA.

Stefan Hoppe, President OPC Foundation: “OPCF started as an OT dominated organization – we extended the board representatives to IT in 2015 and now it’s the second time an IT company is elected as chairperson. Microsoft has been spent huge efforts over years supporting open international standards – electing Dr. Kenn is reflecting these efforts. As OPC UA is more than just a protocol and instead the value is to transport standardized information models it’s a logical consequence that VDMA with pushing half of the 65+ information models is represented on the BoD now. Mr Faath is getting the honor of all the efforts from all more than 600 VDMA member companies around the world trusting the promise of industrial interoperability.” Hoppe continued: “The mix of OT and IT companies comprising the OPC Foundation Board of Directors attests to how far the organization has grown from its shop-floor-centric OT roots to playing a key role in enterprise-wide and cloud-based IT solutions.“

Zs 92 Kst Ssr 40099 A5
Emergency Pull-Wire and Belt Alignment Switches for Extreme Ambient Conditions—Product Range Now Completed
Jun 7th, 2022
Centerline 2100
Rockwell Automation Integrates New PowerFlex® Drives into CENTERLINE® Motor Control Centers, Delivering Real-Time Predictive Analytics Benefits
Unplanned downtime costs manufacturers billions annually. New industrial automation hardware from Rockwell Automation aims to improve those results.
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series SPRA electric rod-style linear actuator is a cost-effective, high-performance solution, offering enhanced load capacity, accuracy and reliability.
Emerson’s New Electric Actuators Offer Superior Application Flexibility, Precision and Repeatability
Featuring three different screw technologies, AVENTICS Series SPRA rod-style electric actuators offer unmatched versatility that can better meet exacting application requirements.
Jun 7th, 2022
Focus Fs Press Release Photo
Dräger, Focus FS Announce Strategic Partnership with Ontario Mine Rescue
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 7th, 2022
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
Sponsored
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
As the market for warehouse automation grows, hardware will play an important role in the next generation of technological advancements. Take a closer look at four hardware trends worth watching.
Jun 1st, 2022
Pi Logo
Everything is Moving—OPC UA Companion Specification "Global Positioning”
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Single Common Conformance Test Plan to be Available for the IEC/IEEE 60802 TSN Profile for Industrial Automation
Jun 7th, 2022
Automation 1 Family And I Xc4e
Aerotech Continues Development of Innovative Automation1 Motion Control Platform
Jun 3rd, 2022
Dorner Ert250 Conveyor
Dorner’s ERT250/150 Conveyor Platforms Power Automation Applications at Automate 2022, June 6-9, in Detroit
Jun 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 6 42 35 Pm
Contrinex Photoelectric Sensors with IO-Link Compatibility from AutomationDirect
Jun 3rd, 2022
KUKA Robotics AGILUS KR 3 R540 Robot Kit
Sponsored
KUKA Robotics AGILUS KR 3 R540 Robot Kit
The AGILUS series is a comprehensive family of small robots. Their performance is unrivaled in their payload categories featuring six axes, high speed, short cycle times, and an integrated energy supply system.
Jun 1st, 2022
Box Gusset Bagging System
WeighPack Introduces Affordable Turnkey Coffee Bagging System
Jun 2nd, 2022
Dorner I Drive2
iDrive2 Mag-Drive Motor Saves Energy While Boosting Sanitary Attributes to Dorner’s AquaPruf Sanitary Conveyor
Jun 2nd, 2022
Amt Logo Tagline
AMT to Present Technical Seminars on Autonomous Mobile Robots and Mixed Load Depalletizing and at Automate 2022
Applied Manufacturing Technologies COO Craig Salvalaggio & Controls Manager Terry Meister will share technical expertise on autonomous mobile robots and mixed load depalletizing at Automate hosted by A3 Association for Advancing Automation June 6-9, 2022.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Cus 168 Manufacturing Automated Coolant Delivery System[40]
168 Manufacturing Debuts Its Automated Coolant Delivery System at IMTS 2022
168 Manufacturing, a developer of CNC machine shop automation technologies, will debut its FullShop™ Automated Coolant Management System at this year’s International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS).
Jun 2nd, 2022
Plus System Elm Unit
Rollon’s Enhanced Plus Series Actuators Deliver Greater Performance and Reliability
Rollon’s newly enhanced Plus System lineup of belt-driven linear actuators can now be integrated seamlessly with every industrial machine.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Abb Pro Kiln
ABB’s Next Generation Probe Helps Cement Industry Increase Safety and Sustainability in Kilns
Jun 1st, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America
Jun 1st, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can improve productivity and efficiency.
Emerson Introduces First Pneumatic Valve System With Integrated Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture
AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA is a digital twin solution that solves interoperability challenges while improving productivity and efficiency.
Jun 1st, 2022
More in Supplier News
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 43 48 Pm
GHGSat Doubles Capacity to Monitor Methane Emissions With Three New ABB-built Optical Sensors
May 26th, 2022
Allied Electrical Connectivity Pr
Allied Electronics & Automation Offers More Than 1,500 Ready-to-Ship Electrical Connectivity Solutions
ital to virtually every electronic application, electrical connectivity solutions transmit electrical current from an energy source to devices and equipment that use energy to perform a task.
May 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 32 48 Pm
IO-Link Smart Field I/O System from AutomationDirect
May 26th, 2022
MCM World’s Leader of Unmanned FMS systems Booth # S-8574
Announcing IMTS 2022 Show Participation
May 26th, 2022
Block-based Editor: Build Vision Apps with predefined blocks
Block-Based Editor: Create Vision Apps Without Programming Knowledge
New IDS NXT software release themed "App your camera!"
May 26th, 2022
A simple input mask in the EPLAN Data Portal helps companies quickly request the required data.
Device Data: Do-It-Yourself Is History
May 25th, 2022
Comau Ilika Goliath
Ilika and Comau Successfully Complete a Scale-Up Study for All-Solid-State Battery Technology and its Future Production for EV Manufacturer
May 25th, 2022
Press Photo Parallel Encoders(posital)
50 Years of Bit Parallel Encoders from POSITAL
Innovative designs help keep an old favorite available.
May 25th, 2022
Belden Pl Q2 2022 Cables 1200x630
Belden’s Q2 2022 Product Launches Include High-Performance Solutions
Second-quarter releases include networking and software solutions from Hirschmann, connectivity from Lumberg Automation, as well as RS-485 Cables, OSP Dry Loose Tube Cables, and Digital Electricity™ Certified Class 4 Cables from Belden.
May 25th, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Supply Chain Technology Leader, Surgere, Expands their Mexico Office
May 25th, 2022
Pr Icotek Kel Scdp Tr 32
New Cable Entry Plates from icotek
May 25th, 2022
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.
Emerson Introduces Smart Valve Positioner Designed to Operate in a Range of Environmental Conditions
The TopWorx PD Series Smart Valve Positioner provides reliable valve positioning and safer, more efficient operation in a compact package.
May 25th, 2022