Rockwell Automation Integrates New PowerFlex® Drives into CENTERLINE® Motor Control Centers, Delivering Real-Time Predictive Analytics Benefits

Providing real-time predictive analytics, operational intelligence and high-performance motor control are key to boosting uptime. CENTERLINE 2100 motor control center (MCC), configured with a new PowerFlex 755TS variable frequency drive, delivers these solutions.

CENTERLINE 2100 motor control centers provide power and process control into one centralized package. By integrating motor control and power in an MCC, manufacturers increase safety, productivity and reliability. Plus, with remote monitoring and control features, CENTERLINE MCCs offer enhanced safety features to help protect personnel and equipment.

Designed for demanding industrial motor control applications, the new PowerFlex 755TS drives are built with patented TotalFORCE® control. This technology delivers real-time predictive analytics. Automated commissioning. Adaptive control and high-performance motor control to keep operations running at peak performance.

This industrial automation solution helps oil and gas to food and beverage producers:

Increase uptime

Boost productivity from existing operations

Reduce energy and maintenance costs

Increase safety

In industries where downtime can cost thousands of dollars per hour, real-time data from this smart technology delivers peace of mind and can deliver ROI in energy savings in as little as six months.