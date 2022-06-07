Emergency Pull-Wire and Belt Alignment Switches for Extreme Ambient Conditions—Product Range Now Completed

The entire series features a high degree of flexibility. The ZS 92 S is available with a variety of pre-installed settings for the release lever and the unlocking mechanism. This means that the switch can be installed in nearly every conceivable operating position, including the rear side.

Installation dimensions are compatible with other readily available emergency pull-wire and belt alignment switches, making it easy to retrofit existing (conveyor) plants with the new switches or to exchange them later. In the ZS 92 SR belt alignment switch, the switching points for advance warning and switch off are easily adjustable in 5° steps, considerably increasing its practicality and versatility.

Users also benefit from significantly reduced release forces and paths when actuating the emergency stop function. They make the safety switch easier to operate and also mean that all the relevant international standards (e.g. regarding emergency stop devices with mechanical latching function) are reliably met.

The latest additions to the ZS 92 series with their robust plastic enclosures—whether as emergency pull-wire or belt alignment switches—are thus ideally suited to bulk conveying and handling applications.