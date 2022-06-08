High Thermal Conductivity TIM from Henkel Addresses Reliability Demands Across Digital Applications

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Henkel
Jun 8th, 2022
Download

Staying ahead of thermal management requirements for increasingly challenging datacom, telecom and industrial automation applications, Henkel today announced the commercialization of its latest gel thermal interface material (TIM), BERGQUIST® LIQUI FORM TLF 10000. The one-part, high thermal conductivity dispensable gel is designed to provide robust heat transfer for high-power electronic components, improving operational efficiency and extending lifetime system reliability. 

Larger, higher-power devices such as ASICs and FPGAs are the norm in 5G telecom infrastructure gear, data center switches, routers and servers, as well as electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and industrial automation electronics. As component density and complexity increase in response to faster data processing and digitalization requirements, higher wattage thermal output must be controlled to deliver dependable performance. BERGQUIST LIQUI FORM TLF 10000 provides 10.0 W/m-K thermal conductivity and is ideal for applications where environments can be extreme or unpredictable and reliability is critical.

According to IDTechEx Senior Technology Analyst, Dr. James Edmondson, process-friendly, high thermal conductivity materials are a necessity to bridge production and performance expectations: “The push toward digital, data-driven control across market sectors has given rise to high power density component designs that can deliver exceptional processing speeds,” he says.  “This includes many applications – from 5G baseband units to small cells and Wi-Fi 6E devices in urban areas to EV mobility to AI and robotic technologies—and they all require reliable thermal management solutions that are rugged enough to withstand dynamic environments, positioning uncertainty and high wattages. Our market research confirms the need for dispensable, high thermal conductivity TIMs that can meet today’s performance and volume processing demands and thermal gels have proven to be an effective solution.”

Not only is BERGQUIST LIQUI FORM TLF 10000’s thermal capability notable, but the silicone gel material delivers on a host of other requirements for mass production of high-reliability electronics.  Advantages include:

  • Reliability: High gap stability for gaps ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 mm; excellent thermal cycling capability. 
  • Thermal transfer: Low thermal impedance of 0.45 Kcm2/W at 0.5 mm bond line thickness; high thermal conductivity of

10.0 W/m-K.

  • Excellent cycle time and waste reduction: Fast and easy dispensing and compatibility with a wide range of dispensing equipment options; stable viscosity for less material waste.
  • Low stress:  Lower dispensing pressure and assembly force place less stress on components.

“Fast data transfer and immediate information access are necessities for modern-day life,” concludes Henkel Data & Telecom Global Head of Market Strategy, Wayne Eng.  “Components and systems are becoming more powerful to meet the high bandwidth and data processing demand and their dependable performance relies on optimized function.  Henkel has developed a unique TIM gel solution that nearly doubles the thermal performance of its predecessor while balancing exceptional heat-dissipating capability with flexible production characteristics. We have taken a leading role in the TIM gel space and continue to innovate beyond present-day requirements to deliver next-generation performance.” 

Companies in this article
Henkel
Xxx
binder USA Introduces Field-Wireable M12 Connectors with Cage Clamp Technology
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
New Hardy HIBSX Hazardous & Washdown Bench Scales
Jun 8th, 2022
Download (1)
Locus Robotics Introduces New AMRs to its Intelligent Warehouse Execution Platform for End-to-End Optimization
Expanded product line adds heavier payload capability to address new use cases with flexible and coordinated, multi-bot integration with fast ROI.
Jun 8th, 2022
Download
Comau Introduces its N-220-2.7 New Generation Robot to Unlock Higher Performance and Cost-Effective Automation
Jun 8th, 2022
1200px Rockwell Automation Logo (2019) svg
New Mounting System from Rockwell Automation Reduces Wiring, Saves Costs
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
Pregis Engineers ‘First-of-its-Kind’ Paper Cushioning Conveyance System Using Air Ducts
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
Flexiv Unveils Powerful New Development Kit to Empower Robot Users
Flexiv's Robotic Development Kit delivers a new way to control and program robots so users can create complex customised applications with ease.
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
NS Series: Safety Switch with Solenoid and RFID Technology
Jun 8th, 2022
Download
High Thermal Conductivity TIM from Henkel Addresses Reliability Demands Across Digital Applications
Jun 8th, 2022
1200px Rockwell Automation Logo (2019) svg
Rockwell Experience Center at ARMI|BioFabUSA Connects Smart Manufacturing Technology to Lifesaving Regenerative Medicine
Newly opened New Hampshire center highlights technology needed to mass produce tissues and organs.
Jun 8th, 2022
Zs 92 Kst Ssr 40099 A5
Emergency Pull-Wire and Belt Alignment Switches for Extreme Ambient Conditions—Product Range Now Completed
Jun 7th, 2022
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
Sponsored
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
As the market for warehouse automation grows, hardware will play an important role in the next generation of technological advancements. Take a closer look at four hardware trends worth watching.
Jun 1st, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series SPRA electric rod-style linear actuator is a cost-effective, high-performance solution, offering enhanced load capacity, accuracy and reliability.
Emerson’s New Electric Actuators Offer Superior Application Flexibility, Precision and Repeatability
Featuring three different screw technologies, AVENTICS Series SPRA rod-style electric actuators offer unmatched versatility that can better meet exacting application requirements.
Jun 7th, 2022
Focus Fs Press Release Photo
Dräger, Focus FS Announce Strategic Partnership with Ontario Mine Rescue
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 7th, 2022
Opc Foundation
OPC Foundation Elects Board of Directors Members and Names Dr. Holger Kenn as Chairman
Jun 7th, 2022
Pi Logo
Everything is Moving—OPC UA Companion Specification "Global Positioning”
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Single Common Conformance Test Plan to be Available for the IEC/IEEE 60802 TSN Profile for Industrial Automation
Jun 7th, 2022
Automation 1 Family And I Xc4e
Aerotech Continues Development of Innovative Automation1 Motion Control Platform
Jun 3rd, 2022
Dorner Ert250 Conveyor
Dorner’s ERT250/150 Conveyor Platforms Power Automation Applications at Automate 2022, June 6-9, in Detroit
Jun 3rd, 2022
More in Supplier News
Mi Motion Logo Rgb
Motion Launches Mi Fluid Power Solutions Brand
Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair & operation replacement parts, & a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of its fluid power business brand: Mi Fluid Power Solutions.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Box Gusset Bagging System
WeighPack Introduces Affordable Turnkey Coffee Bagging System
Jun 2nd, 2022
Dorner I Drive2
iDrive2 Mag-Drive Motor Saves Energy While Boosting Sanitary Attributes to Dorner’s AquaPruf Sanitary Conveyor
Jun 2nd, 2022
Amt Logo Tagline
AMT to Present Technical Seminars on Autonomous Mobile Robots and Mixed Load Depalletizing and at Automate 2022
Applied Manufacturing Technologies COO Craig Salvalaggio & Controls Manager Terry Meister will share technical expertise on autonomous mobile robots and mixed load depalletizing at Automate hosted by A3 Association for Advancing Automation June 6-9, 2022.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Cus 168 Manufacturing Automated Coolant Delivery System[40]
168 Manufacturing Debuts Its Automated Coolant Delivery System at IMTS 2022
168 Manufacturing, a developer of CNC machine shop automation technologies, will debut its FullShop™ Automated Coolant Management System at this year’s International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS).
Jun 2nd, 2022
Plus System Elm Unit
Rollon’s Enhanced Plus Series Actuators Deliver Greater Performance and Reliability
Rollon’s newly enhanced Plus System lineup of belt-driven linear actuators can now be integrated seamlessly with every industrial machine.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Abb Pro Kiln
ABB’s Next Generation Probe Helps Cement Industry Increase Safety and Sustainability in Kilns
Jun 1st, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America
Jun 1st, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can improve productivity and efficiency.
Emerson Introduces First Pneumatic Valve System With Integrated Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture
AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA is a digital twin solution that solves interoperability challenges while improving productivity and efficiency.
Jun 1st, 2022
Cus Odva Power Consumption Management[15]
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 43 48 Pm
GHGSat Doubles Capacity to Monitor Methane Emissions With Three New ABB-built Optical Sensors
May 26th, 2022
Allied Electrical Connectivity Pr
Allied Electronics & Automation Offers More Than 1,500 Ready-to-Ship Electrical Connectivity Solutions
ital to virtually every electronic application, electrical connectivity solutions transmit electrical current from an energy source to devices and equipment that use energy to perform a task.
May 26th, 2022