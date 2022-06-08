Norstat now offers a Safety Switch that incorporates RFID technology to detect the actuator creating a virtually tamper resistant device.

The NS SERIES safety switch is designed for use on machines where the hazard conditions remain even after the machine has been powered down. The NS SERIES features RFID technology to detect the actuator which has a maximum holding force of 2100 N. This system provides a different code to each actuator making it virtually tamper proof. The design uses a through hole for the actuator and includes plug-in protection caps for the fixing screws, thereby eliminating the possibility of any dust or dirt build up in the switch. The head of the switch can also be moved in 90° increments allowing for multiple set up combinations.

Housing is glass fiber reinforced technopolymer that is shock proof and self-extinguishing. NS SERIES switches are available in a variety of configurations allowing the customer to create a switch that is perfect for their application needs. The NS SERIES has a mechanical endurance of one million operating cycles and carries a protection rating is IP 67 / IP 69K. Contact Norstat for additional information, pricing, and availability.