Watlow® Signs Agreement to Acquire Eurotherm® from Schneider Electric®

Watlow®, a designer and manufacturer of complete industrial thermal systems, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire Eurotherm® from Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Eurotherm is a premier global provider of temperature, power, and process control, measurement and data management equipment, systems, software, and services for global industrial markets. The company’s headquarters are in Worthing, UK, with core manufacturing operations in Lędziny, Poland, and headcount of about 650 people worldwide.

“Watlow is excited to invest in this innovative product portfolio and professional team,” said Rob Gilmore, Watlow’s CEO. “Combining Eurotherm’s complementary controls technologies with Watlow’s focus on thermal systems, our shared engineer-to-engineer sales models and our focus on common markets will allow Watlow and Eurotherm to better serve all of our respective customers. We are impressed with Eurotherm’s heritage in the controls industry and strong reputation for innovation and quality, so we are looking forward to welcoming the Eurotherm team to Watlow.”

Gilmore continued, “Watlow is investing aggressively right now, including development of our operations in Europe and Asia to ensure we can support and respond to our customers wherever they need us. This acquisition will help us expand our presence in Europe and extend our electronics and controls capabilities globally.”

“We are very pleased to be joining the Watlow team,” said Chris Ashworth, Eurotherm’s Managing Director. “Watlow is a known leader in the industry, and I believe that combining our strengths will open new opportunities and create value for our customers.”