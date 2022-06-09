New Captron Caneo Series Capacitive Pushbuttons from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new Captron Caneo Series10 and Series41 pushbuttons to expand their offering of capacitive pushbutton switches. Capacitive pushbuttons utilize touch control and are activated without pressure when a hand or body part nears the device's surface.

Series10 switches, suitable for a wide range applications, feature 360° visibility and are available in standard, stainless steel, and hygienic EHEDG-certified models.

Series41 switches offer a large 2.36” diameter touch surface, a 7-segment display, and are ideal for applications requiring an intuitive and clearly visible status display.

The new Captron Caneo series capacitive pushbuttons start at $59.00, are CSA approved, CE marked, RoHS compliant, and come with a 5-year warranty.