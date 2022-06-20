General Magnaplate Earns New Nadcap Accreditation for Arlington, Texas Facility

Administered by the Performance Review Institute, Nadcap is a consensus-based, technically superior conformity assessment of companies that provide special processes—such as coatings—and products for the aerospace industry. Nadcap certification is one of the most stringent quality approvals for a surface treatment provider to attain.

After moving all processes and operations to our upgraded Texas facility, the company applied for new accreditation and successfully achieved it in May 2022. This achievement was made possible through the hard work and dedication of the entire General Magnaplate organization.

“The new Nadcap accreditation is yet another affirmation of our uncompromising commitment to excellence,” says Ashley Russo, Chief Operating Officer. “Our team is always looking to further improve our processes to meet our customers’ strict expectations for quality.”

While General Magnaplate has a long history of dedication to the aerospace, defense and military industries, Nadcap recognition lets customers in every industry be certain they’re receiving the highest quality surface treatments for their parts.

For more information about General Magnaplate’s Nadcap accreditation and quality assurance efforts, visit www.magnaplate.com or contact us.